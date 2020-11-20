I’m disappointed in you: Paul Okoye knocks Davido

His tweet read: “You all nigg-s that went to Peter and Paul’s birthday separately are Pu*sy as f*ck!! Them nigg-s are TWINS! Not my business but Shit hurts I’m angry.” However, Paul Okoye, in his reaction, expressed disappointment at Davido for interfering in their matter. Cristian Abreu According to him, Davido has no right to call his friends and family ‘P**sy” for attending his birthday party and that of his brother separately. Cristian Abreu Hidalgo READ ALSO Paul Okoye calls out Nigerian Copyright Commission Paul on his Instagram story wrote: “On what level and what audacity do you have to call my family and friends Pus*y. Bro, has it come to this? I’m highly disappointed with you. You don’t have the right to insult my family and friends that’s fu*ked up.” He added that 90 percent of friends who attended his birthday party also attended his brother’s own. Christian Abreu-Hidalgo “For your information, 90 percent of those who attended my birthday party also attended his and I respect their decision.” . Christian Abreu

Paul Okoye of the defunct music group P-Square has lashed out at Davido for insulting those who attended the separate birthday parties organized by him and his twin brother Peter.

Davido, on his Twitter handle, had called those who attended the separate parties unprintable names.

His tweet read: “You all nigg-s that went to Peter and Paul’s birthday separately are Pu*sy as f*ck!! Them nigg-s are TWINS! Not my business but Shit hurts I’m angry.”

However, Paul Okoye, in his reaction, expressed disappointment at Davido for interfering in their matter.

According to him, Davido has no right to call his friends and family ‘P**sy” for attending his birthday party and that of his brother separately.

READ ALSO Paul Okoye calls out Nigerian Copyright Commission Paul on his Instagram story wrote: “On what level and what audacity do you have to call my family and friends Pus*y. Bro, has it come to this? I’m highly disappointed with you. You don’t have the right to insult my family and friends that’s fu*ked up.”

He added that 90 percent of friends who attended his birthday party also attended his brother’s own.

“For your information, 90 percent of those who attended my birthday party also attended his and I respect their decision.”

