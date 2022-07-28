Provide skills training for job market, says Stern

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

JAMAICA LABOUR Party (JLP) stalwart politician, Michael Stern, is advising that Jamaica’s leadership should seek to provide skills training for young people in order to ensure they are qualified to fill the country’s most needed employment roles for national development.

Stern, a former state minister of industry, investment and commerce, made the call while addressing Sunday’s JLP divisional meeting at the Nain Basic School in Nain, St Elizabeth. The meeting was held in support of Delroy Hutchinson, the JLP’s councillor candidate for St Elizabeth’s Myersville division.

«We have to ensure that we identify persons, identify the skills they want, get them certified if they want a skill, and bring the people to them to be certified and to get them trained. The problem will get worse in terms of us trying to get more employed people if we do not do this,» Stern told the meeting.

«When you hear the minister of tourism (Edmund Bartlett) talk, he said he has 8,000 rooms at hotels to be built. That means it is in the pipeline already, and somebody started building them already, so where are you going to find the workers for that? We were complaining five years ago to say that we could not find jobs for young people to do, but now we have more jobs than we can find young people to take up,» Stern added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com