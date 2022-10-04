Protoje’s Third Time’s The Charm Debuts In Top 10 Of Billboard Reggae Albums Chart

Entornointeligente.com /

Grammy-nominated reggae singer Protoje has again debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Reggae Albums chart with his latest studio album Third Time’s The Charm .

The project, his sixth LP was released on September 23 and debuted in the number 8 spot.

Third Time’s The Charm was released via Protoje’s In.Digg.Nation Collective partnership with RCA Records.

The 10-track album features the previously released singles HILLS, Family with Jesse Royal, and Late At Night featuring Lila Iké.

Third Time’s The Charm is part of a trilogy of time-related albums, the first two being the Grammy-nominated A Matter Of Time and In Search Of Lost Time.

In an interview with Ebro for Apple Music, Protoje stated that time is the most important currency, and it is important to use it wisely and to spend time with the people you love, doing the things you love.

Protoje is on his Lost in Time Tour of the United States with fellow collaborators Lila Ike and Jesse Royal.

