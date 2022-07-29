Protection of all children, a responsibility of all Dominicans

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Youth at Risk, Gender Affairs, Seniorâs Security and Dominicans With Disabilities, Hon. Dr. Adis King has said that the protection of all children on island must be the responsibity of every Dominican.

Her comments came following the recent rise in child abuse and child sexual abuse cases that have been emerging.

The Minister says this high number of reported cases is a growing concern to the Dominica Government.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ290722ADIS-ABUSE001.mp3 Dr. King says steps are being taken by her ministry in the educational aspect on the matter of child abuse and child sexual abuse cases.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ290722ADIS-ABUSE002.mp3 Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Youth at Risk, Gender Affairs, Seniorâs Security and Dominicans With Disabilities, Hon. Dr. Adis King

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com