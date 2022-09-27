Prostate cancer knocked me down, But it didn’t knock me out!

Entornointeligente.com /

Alarm­ing­ly, near­ly 180,000 men will be di­ag­nosed with prostate can­cer in this year and rough­ly 30,000 men will die in the US, ac­cord­ing to the Amer­i­can Can­cer So­ci­ety.

Da­ta from the T&T Can­cer Reg­istry in­di­cates that Prostate can­cer ac­counts for 39% of can­cer re­lat­ed deaths among men and is three times more com­mon among Afro-Trinida­di­an men com­pared to In­do-Trinida­di­an men.

Aware­ness Saves Lives

Na­tion­al Prostate Can­cer Aware­ness Month is ob­served every Sep­tem­ber by health ex­perts, health ad­vo­cates and pa­tients with the goal of – In­creas­ing Aware­ness and En­cour­age Ear­ly Screen­ing.

Men like Er­rol are so grate­ful they were made aware of the risks of prostate can­cer, now they’re shar­ing their sto­ries to pass on knowl­edge that could help save lives, and they want you to join them.

Be­cause the pan­dem­ic has made it more dif­fi­cult for men to eas­i­ly ac­cess pri­ma­ry care, it’s like­ly that thou­sands more cas­es of prostate can­cer have gone un­de­tect­ed. This Sep­tem­ber, World Health Or­ga­ni­za­tion and many oth­er Can­cer Cen­ters have is­sued a Call to Ac­tion –

Let’s en­sure every male knows his risk for prostate can­cer!

Er­rol McKel­lar, Prostate Can­cer Sur­vivor shares his sto­ry….

«My jour­ney with prostate can­cer start­ed in 2010. My wife was com­plain­ing about my snor­ing, so she made me an ap­point­ment with the doc­tor. I went to the doc­tor and whilst I sat in the re­cep­tion wait­ing, I picked up a leaflet from Prostate Can­cer UK. I read about the PSA test and thought I should prob­a­bly have it done. I spoke to the re­cep­tion­ist to book an ap­point­ment to do the test but she said: «Mr McKel­lar, the test on­ly takes 10 min­utes and we can do this now for you.» Lit­tle did I know that those 10 min­utes were go­ing to change the rest of my life.»

«Two weeks af­ter, I got a call from my doc­tor who asked me to come back and do an­oth­er blood test. I did the test, then a fur­ther two weeks af­ter that I was asked to come in for a biop­sy, fol­lowed by a scan. My doc­tor then sat me down and said my prostate was cov­ered in can­cer. I ran out of the room, went and sat in the car and I think the word ‘can­cer’ hit me then. I just burst in­to tears. For­tu­nate­ly my can­cer was picked up ear­ly so now I’m de­ter­mined to raise aware­ness of the dis­ease.»

Why is it im­por­tant to talk about your health?

Er­rol McKel­lar, Prostate Can­cer Sur­vivor

Prostate can­cer wasn’t a top­ic I even knew about, un­til I picked up that leaflet. And what’s even more iron­ic, is I found out lat­er down the line, af­ter my di­ag­no­sis, that my dad al­so had prostate can­cer but he nev­er said a word. When I tried to speak to my dad about it, he sort of brushed it off and said, «Oh I had that about five years ago».

For me, this is some­thing which needs to be spo­ken about. Be­cause if some­one in your fam­i­ly has prostate can­cer, un­for­tu­nate­ly that means some­one else is like­ly to get it too. If you don’t talk about it, some­one in your fam­i­ly might not know the im­por­tance of why they need to get test­ed. I feel I have a re­spon­si­bil­i­ty to raise aware­ness to not on­ly my fam­i­ly but oth­er men.

What ad­vice would you give to oth­er men?

My ad­vice would be to talk and share. The in­for­ma­tion and knowl­edge you share with oth­er peo­ple could help save a life with­out you even re­al­is­ing it.

Many men put off get­ting a prostate ex­am, ei­ther be­cause they think they are not old enough to have it or be­cause they are afraid to have one. But there’s no rea­son you should be afraid of a prostate ex­am and ed­u­cat­ing your­self about the ex­am can help you pre­pare for it.

If this nar­ra­tive can be trans­formed, ear­ly screen­ing will save lives.

My mes­sage to men is quite sim­ple re­al­ly.

Know your risk,

Speak to your GP and

Spread the word to oth­ers.

Prostate Can­cer UK shares this Risk Cal­cu­la­tor

https://prostate­can­ceruk.org/risk-check­er

