Prosecutor warns of elevated terror attack threat

PARIS (AP):

There is an elevated threat of terror attacks on French soil by Islamic extremists coming from Iraq and Syria, France’s national anti-terrorism prosecutor warned Friday.

Jean-Francois Ricard said in an interview on French news broadcaster BFM TV that terrorist acts carried out «by individuals coming from areas where terrorists are operating, especially the Iraqi-Syrian area» cannot be ruled out.

Ricard’s comments come ahead of the opening of the trial of eight suspects in connection with the 2016 Bastille Day truck attack in Nice that left 86 people dead.

Ricard said the extremist threat has increased since 2020. «For two years, we’ve been able to see how the Islamic State (IS) group was regaining some pieces of territory, was restructuring itself» in Iraq and Syria.

