Prosecutor accuses gang of setting Haiti courthouse on fire

Entornointeligente.com /

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Suspected gang members set fire to a courthouse near Haiti’s capital early Tuesday in the most recent incident targeting the country’s crumbling judicial system.

Roosevelt Zamor, the prosecutor for the Croix-des-Bouquets region, told The Associated Press that important documents were set on fire and that authorities shut down the partially burned courthouse located northeast of Port-au-Prince.

The fire occurred in a region controlled by the 400 Mawozo gang, whom authorities blame for killing a police inspector on Sunday inside a church in Croix-des-Bouquets and later setting the building on fire.

«Police have been working day and night to try to stabilise the community,» Zamor said in a brief interview.

A video posted on social media showed alleged gang members surrounding the slain police officer as they show his ID on camera and later cut off his hands and shoot up his body, with the suspected gang leader saying it was retribution for the officer supposedly killing motorcycle drivers associated with the gang as he threatened to kill another policeman.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com