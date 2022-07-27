Prosecutor accuses gang of setting courthouse on fire

Entornointeligente.com /

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP):

Suspected gang members set fire to a courthouse near Haiti’s capital early on Tuesday in the most recent incident targeting the country’s crumbling judicial system.

Roosevelt Zamor, prosecutor for the Croix-des-Bouquets region, told AP that important documents were set on fire and that the authorities shut down the partially burned courthouse located northeast of Port-au-Prince.

The fire occurred in a region controlled by the 400 Mawozo gang, whom the authorities blame for killing a police inspector on Sunday inside a church in Croix-des-Bouquets and later setting the building on fire.

«Police have been working day and night to try to stabilise the community,» Zamor said in a brief interview.

