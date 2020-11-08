Progressive Latin American Leaders React to Biden’s Victory

Multiple progressive Latin American leaders took to social media this weekend to congratulate and recognize Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their electoral victory in the United States.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, expressed on his Twitter account Saturday the willingness of the Bolivarian Government to dialogue with the President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden.

The Venezuelan Head of State pointed out that the nation is willing to dialogue under the respect to the sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples: “Venezuela, the Homeland of the Liberator Simon Bolivar, will always be willing to dialogue and understand with the people and the government of the United States,” he added.

Likewise, he congratulated “the American people for the presidential elections. I also congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their victory.”

President @NicolasMaduro : “Venezuela, the Homeland of the Liberator Simon Bolivar, will always be open to dialogue and understanding with the people and government of the United States.” https://t.co/Qvev2KDxhu

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 7, 2020 The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, in his Twitter account this November 8, acknowledged that in his presidential elections, the people of the United States have chosen a new course.

The text of his tweet reads: “We recognize that, in their presidential elections, the people of the United States have opted for a new direction. We believe in the possibility of a constructive bilateral relationship that respects differences,” the Cuban leader wrote in reference to the new mandate.

We recognize that the US people have chosen a new direction in the presidential elections. We believe in the possibility of having a constructive bilateral relation while respecting our differences. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) November 8, 2020 Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo on Saturday sent a message of greetings to virtual U.S. President-elect Joe Biden for his victory in Tuesday’s elections.

In a letter released by El 19 Digital, Ortega and the first lady extended their greetings to Biden, to Kamala Harris, who will be his vice president, to the wife of the future president, Jill Biden, “and to all the people of the United States.”

They emphasized that both peoples share “the Hope of a World of Respect, Dialogue, and Peace, because the whole of Humanity needs to be reunited with Understanding and the Common Good.

“We transmit the consideration of our People, and from the Faith in God that we share as a Human Family, we wish Him a Path, that although we know it is difficult, with Trust in the Most High, Father of All, He will be able to open a New Time for His Country, His People, and for the Relationship with Dignity in the World,” the letter pointed out.

#Nicaragua | El presidente Daniel Ortega y la vicemandataria Rosario Murillo enviaron un mensaje de saludos al virtual presidente electo de #EEUU @JoeBiden por su triunfo en las elecciones https://t.co/UyvkvCkhFe

— teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) November 8, 2020 Furthermore, Bolivian President Luis Arce, who celebrated his presdiential inauguration Sunday, congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their electoral victory.

On Twitter Sunday morning, Arce expressed his desire for improved relations with the U.S., writing, “The American people participated in the democratic elections that elected JoeBiden as President and KamalaHarris as the first female Vice President. With a new government, we look forward to better relations that translate into the well-being of our people.”

El pueblo estadounidense participó en las elecciones democráticas que eligieron a @JoeBiden como Presidente y a @KamalaHarris como primera mujer vicepresidenta. Con un nuevo gobierno auguramos mejores relaciones que se traduzcan en bienestar de nuestros pueblos.

— Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) November 8, 2020

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, who finds himself in Bolivia for the inauguration of Luis Arce, similarly expressed his congratulations to the people of the United States for their election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“I congratulate the American people for the record participation in the elections, a clear expression of the popular will,” Fernandez said on Twitter Saturday.

“I salute JoeBiden, the next president of the United States, and KamalaHarris, who will be the first female vice president of that country,” Fernandez continued in the tweet.

Felicito al pueblo estadounidense por el récord de participación en las elecciones, una clara expresión de la voluntad popular.

Saludo a @JoeBiden , próximo presidente de los Estados Unidos, y a @KamalaHarris , que será la primera vicepresidenta mujer de ese país. pic.twitter.com/FyfD1BvALB

— Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) November 7, 2020 Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on the other hand, insisted on waiting until all the votes were counted and all legal battles settled before rightfully congratulating the winner of the U.S. elections.

AMLO stated: “About the elections in the United States, we will wait until all the legal issues are resolved. We do not want to be reckless, we do not want to act lightly and we want to be respectful of the self-determination of peoples and respectful of the rights of others. So we want to wait for the legal resolution of the election issue in the United States.”

He further said: “I would like to clarify that we have a very good relationship with both candidates. President Trump has been very respectful of us and we have reached very good agreements, and we thank him because he has not interfered and has respected us.

And with candidate Biden, the same thing, I have known him for more than 10 years when we interviewed, I presented him with a letter giving him the reason for our movement, our struggle, we talked about immigration policy, so there are no bad relations, only that I cannot say I congratulate one candidate or congratulate the other because I want to wait until the electoral process is over.”

AMLO remembered Mexico’s own electoral past, stating: “We suffered a lot from the burdens, from when we were robbed, one of the times, of the presidency and the votes were still not counted and already some foreign governments were recognizing those who declared themselves winners. That’s what happened in 2006, there was still no legal count and the president of Spain, at that time Zapatero, was already congratulating Calderon. An imprudence.”

He concluded his remarks by asserting, “We don’t want to do that, besides that, respect for other people’s rights is peace. Thus, they shall finish their processes, it will be resolved who triumphed, and in that moment we will give to know our recognition. We do not have lawsuits, I want to clarify, with neither of the two candidates, it is only a matter of civility, decency or political prudence to wait for us and, in due time, make a statement and have a position on this issue.”

Presidente de México @lopezobrador_ decide no felicitar a @JoeBiden y pronunciarse sobre las elecciones de Estados Unidos hasta que se resuelvan los “asuntos legales” @teleSURtv

— Aissa García García (@AissateleSUR) November 8, 2020

