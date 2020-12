Deportee Tests Positive For COVID-19

Entornointeligente.com /

One of the thirteen deportees who returned to the island from the United Kingdom on Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19. This was confirmed by a Ministry of Health official. The results were received on Friday. The man is said to be asymptomatic. The Jamaicans were housed at the Olympia Crown Hotel in Kingston, pending their COVID-19 test results. Earlier this week, Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton told Radio Jamaica News that the men will remain in quarantine for 14 days. He said the deportees will be strictly monitored while in quarantine.

