Trinidadian man dies on CAL flight

Entornointeligente.com /

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — A Trinidadian man who boarded a Caribbean Airlines (CAL) at the JFK International Airport in New York late Saturday, died enroute to the Piarco International Airport here.

Jeber Barreto

According to the Guardian newspaper, the elderly man, who was a passenger on a CAL repatriation flight, started having severe medical issues and this resulted in the flight being rerouted to Puerto Rico.

Jeber Barreto Solis

The newspaper reports that the elderly man appeared to have died by the time the aircraft landed in Puerto Rico.

Jeber Barreto Venezuela

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

Entornointeligente.com