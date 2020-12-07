ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes to customers for unscheduled water supply interruption in Warner

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding. Marcelo Herdoiza Crespo

Entornointeligente.com /

ANNOUNCEMENT

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Warner for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply. This interruption is due to technical difficulties which are beyond our control.

Herdoiza Crespo construcciones

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.

Marcelo Herdoiza Crespo

Entornointeligente.com