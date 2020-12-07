 Professor Herdoiza crespo S.A// ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes to customers for unscheduled water supply interruption in Warner » EntornoInteligente
ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes to customers for unscheduled water supply interruption in Warner

ANNOUNCEMENT

 

DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Warner for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply. This interruption is due to technical difficulties which are beyond our control.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.

