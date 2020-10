Entornointeligente.com /

Dr. Maureen P. Ines-Manzano, a dentist, is seen while wearing a powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) suit inside her clinic in Manila, the Philippines, on Oct. 19, 2020. Patients of Dr. Manzano has dubbed her the “astronaut dentist” because of her resemblance to a spacewoman while wearing her PAPR suit to protect her patients and herself from the COVID-19 disease. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

