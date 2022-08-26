Procurement Commission Attains ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Entornointeligente.com /

The review and approval of public procurement submissions from ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) can now be done in fewer than two weeks and supplier registrations in less than a week.

This follows the achievement of the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) of becoming the 24th public entity in Jamaica to earn the Quality Standard, ISO 9001:2015.

The Standard will see the PPC increasing its efficiency and quality of services in accordance with international best practices.

The Commission is responsible for examining and giving oversight to public procurement processes and has been operating for three years.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, presented the keynote address during a celebratory ceremony at the PPC in Kingston on Wednesday (August 24).

There, he emphasised that the Government remains committed to raising the quality of services in Jamaica, through the Public Sector Transformation Programme.

«The Ministry has, through the programme, provided the resources for, I believe, over 11 consultants and 25 technicians who have been working on getting entities to be upgraded to the [standards], and so far, we’re pleased that there have been 24 public bodies in Jamaica to wear the badge of ISO certified,» he stated.

He noted that the PPC «sits at an important nexus,» and the Ministry will continue to increase its efficiency within the procurement process.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the PPC, Raymond McIntyre, cited the achievement as part of efforts to «advance strategies and operations for a better Jamaica».

«We deem it an extra-special accomplishment that in this Diamond Jubilee year of Jamaica’s Independence, we have attained the prestigious ISO Certification status. Daily, we have been practising, reimagining and reigniting greatness,» he said.

Manager of the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ), Navenia Wellington-Ford, lauded the achievement as a signal of the entity’s commitment «to provide services at the highest level of quality while ensuring customer satisfaction and business sustainability».

The certification will be valid for three years and can be reissued following annual maintenance by the NCBJ’s Surveillance Audits. The Quality Standard’s implementation is being facilitated under the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce.

