Problem Child in T&T International Soca Monarch Finals

Last Sunday, February 2, a performance by Shertz “Problem Child” James propelled the Soca man into the finals of the International Soca Monarch competition in Trinidad and Tobago.

Problem Child’s “Nasty Up”, was described by one media house in T&T as, “one of the bigger songs on the night,” which was performed at the Arima Velodrome.

He will compete in the finals of the Power Soca category against Mr. Killa (returning Champion)- Soca Monster; Lyrikal- Rukshun; Olatunij- Thankful; Iwer George- Stage Gone Bad; Trinidad Ghost- I Ain’t See; Shall Marshall- Bun Up; Prophet Benjamin- Betty Cat; Luni Spark and Electrify- Bachannal Party; Preedy- Shell It; Mical Teja- Bumper Murder; and Rome- Easy to Break.

Another Vincentian, Hance John, who competed in the Groovy Soca category, did not make it to the finals.

This year Swappi, the returning Champion, with a song “Feeling It”, will take on College Boy; Jesse- Happy Song; Blaxx- Canboulay; Ding Dong- Outside; Skinny Banton- Wrong Again; Isaiah- Soca Slide; Preedy- Yuh Bad; Kerry John- Go Away; Rayzor- Dread Tabanca; Rome- Good Good; Asten Isaac- I.O.U; and Leadpipe- Sometimes.

The finals will take place on Friday, February 21, at the Hasely Crawford stadium in Port of Spain.

Revelers from St Vincent and the Grenadines showing their support to their very own Shertz “Problem Child” James during his performance at the semi finals of the International Soca Monarch competition in Trinidad and Tobago.

