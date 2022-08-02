Probe continues into TSTT cable theft

Entornointeligente.com /

TSTT has as­sured that cus­tomers af­fect­ed by the act of van­dal­ism to its fi­bre op­tic ca­ble net­work should have their ser­vice re­stored soon.

On Sun­day van­dals, in search of cop­per wire, re­port­ed­ly mis­took the fi­bre op­tic ca­bles at Cross Cross­ing, San Fer­nan­do for that and made off with hun­dreds of thou­sands of dol­lars worth of ca­ble and al­so left thou­sands of TSTT cus­tomers with­out mo­bile, land­line, in­ter­net and tele­vi­sion ser­vice.

TSTT on Sun­day de­scribed the van­dal­ism as a ‘self­ish’ act as its CEO Lisa Agard and oth­er com­pa­ny of­fi­cials vis­it­ed the scene as crews worked to re­store ser­vice.

The TTPS al­so opened an in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to the mas­sive theft.

Yes­ter­day, Act­ing Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Mc­Don­ald Ja­cob said the in­ves­ti­ga­tion is on­go­ing. He said pre­vi­ous­ly a team com­pris­ing of­fi­cers from the Spe­cial Branch, Cen­tral In­tel­li­gence Bu­reau and San Fer­nan­do CID would be car­ry­ing out the probe.

Mean­while, TSTT on Mon­day said its «crews have been work­ing around the clock to re­store ser­vices to im­pact­ed cus­tomers fol­low­ing yes­ter­day’s act of van­dal­ism on one of the com­pa­ny’s crit­i­cal ca­ble ar­ter­ies in South Trinidad.»

The telecom­mu­ni­ca­tions com­pa­ny said, «Sig­nif­i­cant progress has been made which means ser­vice has re­turned for most cus­tomers while oth­ers con­tin­ue to ex­pe­ri­ence in­ter­mit­tent or dis­rupt­ed ser­vice dur­ing the restora­tion ef­forts.

«We are in the fi­nal stages of com­plet­ing all nec­es­sary re­pairs. There­fore, all cus­tomers im­pact­ed by this out­age should have their ser­vices re­stored soon.»

TSTT al­so thanked cus­tomers for their pa­tience dur­ing the re­pair process and al­so took time to salute its «hard­work­ing team for their ded­i­ca­tion in en­sur­ing val­ued cus­tomers’ ser­vices re­sumed in the short­est time pos­si­ble.»

On­ly last week the com­pa­ny re­vealed to Guardian Me­dia that 306 peo­ple were ar­rest­ed and charged for the year so far with steal­ing its ca­ble wires.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com