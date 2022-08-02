Probe continues into TSTT cable theft

TSTT has assured that customers affected by the act of vandalism to its fibre optic cable network should have their service restored soon.
On Sunday vandals, in search of copper wire, reportedly mistook the fibre optic cables at Cross Crossing, San Fernando for that and made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cable and also left thousands of TSTT customers without mobile, landline, internet and television service.
TSTT on Sunday described the vandalism as a ‘selfish’ act as its CEO Lisa Agard and other company officials visited the scene as crews worked to restore service.
The TTPS also opened an investigation into the massive theft.
Yesterday, Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said the investigation is ongoing. He said previously a team comprising officers from the Special Branch, Central Intelligence Bureau and San Fernando CID would be carrying out the probe.
Meanwhile, TSTT on Monday said its «crews have been working around the clock to restore services to impacted customers following yesterday’s act of vandalism on one of the company’s critical cable arteries in South Trinidad.»
The telecommunications company said, «Significant progress has been made which means service has returned for most customers while others continue to experience intermittent or disrupted service during the restoration efforts.
«We are in the final stages of completing all necessary repairs. Therefore, all customers impacted by this outage should have their services restored soon.»
TSTT also thanked customers for their patience during the repair process and also took time to salute its «hardworking team for their dedication in ensuring valued customers’ services resumed in the shortest time possible.»
Only last week the company revealed to Guardian Media that 306 people were arrested and charged for the year so far with stealing its cable wires.
