Probe Continues After Three Westmoreland Children Die In House Fire

The Jamaica Fire Brigade says investigations are continuing into Sunday’s fire in Springfield, Westmoreland, which resulted in the deaths of three young children . The remains of Jayden and Jorden Laing – both seven years old – and eight-year-old Adrianno Laing were found in the rubble of their house. Their 14-year-old sister was critically wounded and is hospitalised. Raymond Desouza, Acting Deputy Superintendent for the Jamaica Fire Brigade in Westmoreland, says firefighters are still working to identify the cause of the fire. He said they will also try to determine the cost of the blaze and will provide subsequent information as soon as they are able. It’s reported that the children were at home with their father about 9:40 p.m., when he lit a candle due to a power outage. It is alleged that he went outside and later realised the house was engulfed in flames. The police say efforts were made to rescue the children, however, only one was saved.

