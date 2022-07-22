Privy Council upholds ruling in Paul Chen Young case

Entornointeligente.com /

The United Kingdom Privy Council, Jamaica’s final appellate court, is urging litigants in the 24-year-old lawsuit involving the estate of the late Dr Paul Chen Young, former Eagle Group chairman and other companies, to focus if possible on settling.

﻿It made the suggestion on Monday when it upheld a Court of Appeal ruling that the Supreme Court is the proper forum for the executor of Chen Young’s estate and two financial companies to seek constitutional redress for legal costs from the State concerning a Court of Appeal judgment that was declared a nullity.

Dr Paul Chen Young died in May 2020 at age 82 in Florida.

Eagle Merchant Bank Jamaica Ltd and Crown Eagle Life Insurance Company, which Dr Chen Young founded, have been engaged in a legal battle with him since they were taken over by the government-owned Financial Sector Adjustment Company (FINSAC) during the 1990s financial meltdown.

They sued Chen Young, Ajax Investments Ltd and Domville Ltd in 1998 for breaches of fiduciary duty as well as alleged negligence.

