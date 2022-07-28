Privy Council upholds right to apply for bail in murder cases

Entornointeligente.com /

DEREK ACHONG

The Of­fice of the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al has lost its ap­peal over a land­mark Court of Ap­peal judge­ment on the abil­i­ty of judges to con­sid­er bail for per­sons charged with mur­der.

De­liv­er­ing a judge­ment, a short while ago, five Law Lords of the Unit­ed King­dom-based Privy Coun­cil re­ject­ed all the grounds raised by the AG’s Of­fice as they up­held the de­ci­sion of Chief Jus­tice Ivor Archie and his two col­leagues from the Court of Ap­peal in the con­sti­tu­tion­al case brought by for­mer mur­der ac­cused Ak­ili Charles.

Lord Nicholas Ham­blen, who de­liv­ered the board’s de­ci­sion, ruled that al­though the Bail Act was passed by a spe­cial ma­jor­i­ty of Par­lia­ment in 1994, it did not rea­son­ably jus­ti­fy the in­fringe­ment of cit­i­zens’ con­sti­tu­tion­al rights in re­la­tion to ap­ply­ing for bail.

«Bear­ing in mind that less in­tru­sive mea­sures could have been used, the Board nev­er­the­less con­sid­ers that in all the cir­cum­stances of the present case the in­ter­est of the com­mu­ni­ty as ex­pressed through the will of Par­lia­ment is out­weighed by the very se­vere con­se­quences of the im­po­si­tion of a blan­ket pro­hi­bi­tion of bail and that a fair bal­ance has not been struck,» Lord Ham­blen said.

He said the dis­pro­por­tion­al­i­ty of the blan­ket pro­hi­bi­tion against con­sid­er­ing bail for mur­der was es­pe­cial­ly high­light­ed by what tran­spired in Charles’ case.

«That is vivid­ly il­lus­trat­ed by the facts of the present case in which it was ul­ti­mate­ly found that the re­spon­dent had no case to an­swer – in the mean­while he spent near­ly eight and a half years in cus­tody,» Lord Ham­blen said.

While Lord Ham­blen ac­knowl­edged that Par­lia­ment had a le­git­i­mate con­cern over vi­o­lent crime when it passed the leg­is­la­tion, he sug­gest­ed that it could have in­clud­ed more cri­te­ria for judges to con­sid­er be­fore grant­i­ng bail for mur­der.

«Even if there had been such a con­cern, this could have been ad­dressed by im­pos­ing con­di­tions on the ex­er­cise of the court’s dis­cre­tion rather than by re­mov­ing it al­to­geth­er,» he said.

In the ap­peal, Lord Ham­blen and his col­leagues al­so had to con­sid­er whether the pro­vi­sion was barred from re­view based on un­con­sti­tu­tion­al­i­ty by falling un­der the con­sti­tu­tion­al sav­ings clause, which in­su­lates colo­nial-age leg­is­la­tion that is found to be in­con­sis­tent with fun­da­men­tal con­sti­tu­tion­al rights, from in­val­i­da­tion.

They ruled that the pro­vi­sion was based on Or­di­nances from 1917 and 1961, which pro­hib­it­ed mag­is­trates from con­sid­er­ing bail for per­sons charged with mur­der and trea­son.

While the Board ruled that the Or­di­nances fell un­der the sav­ings clause, it not­ed that such nev­er ex­tend­ed to the ju­ris­dic­tion of Supreme Court Judges to con­sid­er bail for any crim­i­nal of­fence.

Lord Ham­blen point­ed out de­spite their in­her­ent ju­ris­dic­tion, lo­cal judges nev­er utilised it be­fore.

«Giv­en the prac­tice it is dif­fi­cult to see why there was a need to re­move any dis­cre­tion to grant bail and to im­pose a le­gal pro­hi­bi­tion,» he said.

Based on their find­ing, the Board did not en­ter­tain a cross ap­peal from the Law As­so­ci­a­tion of T&T in re­la­tion to whether the abil­i­ty to con­sid­er bail ex­tend­ed to mag­is­trates.

It al­so not­ed that the preclu­sion of mag­is­trates could not be said to be un­con­sti­tu­tion­al as Supreme Court Judges had the dis­cre­tion.

Al­though the AG’s Of­fice filed the ap­peal af­ter the Ap­peal Court’s de­ci­sion in Feb­ru­ary, judges were not pre­clud­ed from hear­ing bail ap­pli­ca­tions pend­ing the out­come as the Court of Ap­peal and Privy Coun­cil re­fused to grant a stay.

How­ev­er, of the dozens of ap­pli­ca­tions from the hun­dreds of per­sons cur­rent­ly on re­mand for mur­der that have since been filed, on­ly a hand­ful have been grant­ed thus far.

Charles was rep­re­sent­ed by Anand Ram­lo­gan, SC, Pe­ter Carter, SC, Pip­pa Woodrow, Adam Ri­ley, and Ganesh Sa­roop. The AG’s Of­fice was rep­re­sent­ed by Pe­ter Knox, QC, Fyard Ho­sein, SC, and Danaiel Gold­blatt.

The Law As­so­ci­a­tion was rep­re­sent­ed by Dou­glas Mendes, SC, Kiel Tak­lals­ingh and Aaron Ma­habir.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

