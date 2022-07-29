Privy Council upholds local court ruling of bail for murder

Entornointeligente.com /

Derek Achong

The Court of Ap­peal’s land­mark judg­ment on the abil­i­ty of judges to con­sid­er bail for per­sons charged with mur­der has been up­held.

De­liv­er­ing a judg­ment yes­ter­day, five Law Lords of the Unit­ed King­dom-based Privy Coun­cil re­ject­ed all the grounds raised by the AG’s Of­fice as they up­held the de­ci­sion of Chief Jus­tice Ivor Archie and his two col­leagues from the Court of Ap­peal in the con­sti­tu­tion­al case brought by for­mer mur­der ac­cused Ak­ili Charles.

Lord Nicholas Ham­blen, who de­liv­ered the board’s de­ci­sion, ruled that al­though the Bail Act was passed by a spe­cial ma­jor­i­ty of Par­lia­ment in 1994, it did not rea­son­ably jus­ti­fy the in­fringe­ment of cit­i­zens’ con­sti­tu­tion­al rights in re­la­tion to ap­ply­ing for bail.

«Bear­ing in mind that less in­tru­sive mea­sures could have been used, the Board nev­er­the­less con­sid­ers that in all the cir­cum­stances of the present case the in­ter­est of the com­mu­ni­ty as ex­pressed through the will of Par­lia­ment is out­weighed by the very se­vere con­se­quences of the im­po­si­tion of a blan­ket pro­hi­bi­tion of bail and that a fair bal­ance has not been struck,» Lord Ham­blen said.

He said the dis-pro­por­tion­al­i­ty of the blan­ket pro­hi­bi­tion against con­sid­er­ing bail for mur­der was es­pe­cial­ly high­light­ed by what tran­spired in Charles’ case.

«That is vivid­ly il­lus­trat­ed by the facts of the present case in which it was ul­ti­mate­ly found that the re­spon­dent had no case to an­swer—in the mean­while he spent near­ly eight and a half years in cus­tody,» Lord Ham­blen said.

While Lord Ham­blen ac­knowl­edged that Par­lia­ment had a le­git­i­mate con­cern over vi­o­lent crime when it passed the leg­is­la­tion, he sug­gest­ed that it could have in­clud­ed more cri­te­ria for judges to con­sid­er be­fore grant­i­ng bail for mur­der.

«Even if there had been such a con­cern, this could have been ad­dressed by im­pos­ing con­di­tions on the ex­er­cise of the court’s dis­cre­tion rather than by re­mov­ing it al­to­geth­er,» he said.

In the ap­peal, Lord Ham­blen and his col­leagues al­so had to con­sid­er whether the pro­vi­sion was barred from re­view based on un­con­sti­tu­tion­al­i­ty by falling un­der the con­sti­tu­tion­al sav­ings clause, which in­su­lates colo­nial-age leg­is­la­tion that is found to be in­con­sis­tent with fun­da­men­tal con­sti­tu­tion­al rights, from in­val­i­da­tion.

They ruled that the pro­vi­sion was based on Or­di­nances from 1917 and 1961, which pro­hib­it­ed mag­is­trates from con­sid­er­ing bail for per­sons charged with mur­der and trea­son.

While the Board ruled that the Or­di­nances fell un­der the sav­ings clause, it not­ed that such nev­er ex­tend­ed to the ju­ris­dic­tion of Supreme Court Judges to con­sid­er bail for any crim­i­nal of­fence.

Lord Ham­blen point­ed out that de­spite their in­her­ent ju­ris­dic­tion, lo­cal judges nev­er utilised it be­fore.

«Giv­en the prac­tice, it is dif­fi­cult to see why there was a need to re­move any dis­cre­tion to grant bail and to im­pose a le­gal pro­hi­bi­tion,» he said.

Based on their find­ing, the Board did not en­ter­tain a cross-ap­peal from the Law As­so­ci­a­tion of T&T in re­la­tion to whether the abil­i­ty to con­sid­er bail was ex­tend­ed to mag­is­trates.

It al­so not­ed that the preclu­sion of mag­is­trates could not be said to be un­con­sti­tu­tion­al, as Supreme Court Judges had the dis­cre­tion.

Al­though the AG’s Of­fice filed the ap­peal af­ter the Ap­peal Court’s de­ci­sion in Feb­ru­ary, judges were not pre­clud­ed from hear­ing bail ap­pli­ca­tions pend­ing the out­come, as the Court of Ap­peal and Privy Coun­cil re­fused to grant a stay.

How­ev­er, of the dozens of ap­pli­ca­tions from the hun­dreds of per­sons cur­rent­ly on re­mand for mur­der that have since been filed, on­ly a hand­ful have been grant­ed thus far.

Ram­lo­gan pleased with de­ci­sion

In a press re­lease is­sued af­ter the de­ci­sion in the case, Charles’ lawyer Anand Ram­lo­gan, SC, said that he was pleased with the out­come.

«Par­lia­ment should nev­er have the right to de­prive a man of his lib­er­ty—this is a mat­ter for the courts. Free­dom is a sa­cred and pre­cious right that can on­ly be tak­en away by a court of law af­ter a fair hear­ing,» Ram­lo­gan said.

Ram­lo­gan was care­ful to note that the case nev­er sought to sug­gest that all per­sons charged with mur­der should be grant­ed bail, as he is of the be­lief that they should nev­er get bail if it can be proven that they would be a threat to so­ci­ety.

He stat­ed, how­ev­er, that bail should be con­sid­ered in cas­es where the pros­e­cu­tion’s case is ten­u­ous and weak.

He al­so sug­gest­ed that it should be ap­plied to child of­fend­ers, vic­tims of do­mes­tic abuse who kill their abuser and in rare cas­es where home­own­ers kill in­trud­ers.

He not­ed that while the AG’s Of­fice pre­sent­ed tes­ti­mo­ny from the Of­fice of the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions (DPP) and the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) over the po­ten­tial­ly dire con­se­quences of the judg­ment on the crim­i­nal jus­tice sys­tem and vi­o­lent crime in T&T, it did not prove true.

«There has been no avalanche of ap­pli­ca­tions for bail by mur­der ac­cused that crashed the crim­i­nal jus­tice sys­tem and the mass ex­o­dus of mur­der ac­cused walk­ing out of jail to cause blood­shed and may­hem have not ma­te­ri­alised,» he said.

«In fact, the op­po­site has been true—very few per­sons have been grant­ed bail,» he added.

AG’s of­fice: Bail re­form is cur­rent­ly un­der con­sid­er­a­tion

In a press re­lease fol­low­ing the Privy Coun­cil rul­ing, the AG’s Of­fice said it was cur­rent­ly en­gaged in bail re­form.

«A com­pre­hen­sive sys­tem of bail re­form is cur­rent­ly un­der con­sid­er­a­tion by the Of­fice of the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al and Min­istry of Le­gal Af­fairs, with the fo­cus be­ing to en­com­pass leg­is­la­tion that will se­cure the rights of all cit­i­zens of T&T and to take in­to ac­count the views of key stake­hold­er and ex­perts, in­clud­ing crim­i­nol­o­gists, in or­der to en­sure prop­er­ly draft­ed leg­is­la­tion formed from the foun­da­tion of a so­cio-psy­cho­log­i­cal and crim­i­no­log­i­cal ba­sis,» it said.

It not­ed that the Privy Coun­cil’s sug­ges­tion of im­ple­ment­ing stricter cri­te­ria for judges to con­sid­er in grant­i­ng bail for mur­der ac­cused was used by the Gov­ern­ment when it at­tempt­ed to ex­tend the life of the Bail Amend­ment Act ear­li­er this year.

How­ev­er, the leg­is­la­tion lapsed af­ter re­ceiv­ing no sup­port from the Op­po­si­tion, which claimed it was in breach of the le­gal prece­dent in Charles’ case, as it sought to re­strict the abil­i­ty to con­sid­er bail for some se­ri­ous crimes for 120 days af­ter an ac­cused is charged.

Charles was al­so rep­re­sent­ed by Pe­ter Carter, SC, Pip­pa Woodrow, Adam Ri­ley and Ganesh Sa­roop. The AG’s Of­fice was rep­re­sent­ed by Pe­ter Knox, QC, Fyard Ho­sein, SC and Daniel Gold­blatt. The Law As­so­ci­a­tion was rep­re­sent­ed by Dou­glas Mendes, SC, Kiel Tak­lals­ingh and Aaron Ma­habir.

