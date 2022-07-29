Privy Council ruling on T&T’s bail case could pose a challenge for Jamaica

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaican government could face a challenge to any amendments to prohibit bail for accused persons, based on a Privy Council ruling today in a case from Trinidad and Tobago.

The UK-based Privy Council is the final appellate court for Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

The court agreed with T&T’s Court of Appeal that a 1994 Bail Act that imposed a general block on bail for persons accused of murder and certain other crimes was unconstitutional.

«A blanket prohibition of bail infringes a number of the rights and freedoms…,» the judges wrote.

They added: «A fundamental objection to a blanket prohibition of bail is that it treats all persons charged with murder indiscriminately and denies the possibility of bail, whatever the circumstances and however compelling the case for bail may be. As such it operates in an arbitrary and potentially unfair and unjust way.»

