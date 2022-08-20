Private Equity Is Pouring More Money In Oil And Gas

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 1 day 90.77 +0.27 +0.30% Brent Crude • 1 day 96.72 +0.13 +0.13% Murban Crude • 15 mins 97.54 +0.50 +0.52% Natural Gas • 1 day 9.336 +0.148 +1.61% Gasoline • 1 day 3.018 -0.009 -0.28% Louisiana Light • 3 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 3 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52% Bonny Light • 52 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 3 days 98.22 +2.49 +2.60% Mars US • 1 day 88.07 +0.27 +0.31% Gasoline • 1 day 3.018 -0.009 -0.28% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 52 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 52 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 52 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 264 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 52 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 52 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 52 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 52 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 3 days 98.22 +2.49 +2.60% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 70.49 +0.37 +0.53% Western Canadian Select • 2 days 76.01 +2.00 +2.70% Canadian Condensate • 2 days 92.26 +2.00 +2.22% Premium Synthetic • 2 days 90.51 +2.00 +2.26% Sweet Crude • 2 days 88.41 +2.00 +2.31% Peace Sour • 2 days 85.56 +2.00 +2.39% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 2 days 85.56 +2.00 +2.39% Light Sour Blend • 2 days 87.66 +2.00 +2.33% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 2 days 91.21 +2.00 +2.24% Central Alberta • 2 days 85.86 +2.00 +2.38% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 3 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 3 days 87.00 +2.50 +2.96% Giddings • 3 days 80.75 +2.50 +3.19% ANS West Coast • 5 days 98.74 -2.07 -2.05% West Texas Sour • 9 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 6 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 6 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Oklahoma Sweet • 3 days 87.00 +2.50 +2.96% Kansas Common • 3 days 80.75 +2.50 +3.19% Buena Vista • 3 days 98.34 +2.39 +2.49% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 1 day Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31 1 day Berkshire Cleared To Purchase Up To 50% Common OXY Stock 1 day France Prefers LNG Terminals To New Gas Pipeline 1 day Judge Deals Blow To Michigan’s Attempt To Shut Down Line 5 1 day Ukraine: Russia Plans To Switch Off Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant From Grid 1 day Energy Inflation Threatens Thousands Of UK Businesses 1 day Energy Prices Trigger Deindustrialization In Germany 1 day Shell Slashes Refinery Output In EU As Drought Disrupts Transportation 1 day China’s Oil And Gas Production Hits Record 2 days U.S. Natural Gas Storage Sees Minimal Injection as Exports Rise 2 days Outage At Oil-fired Plant In Sweden Adds To Power Supply Issues 2 days Russia Says It Needs Oil Storage Facilities Amid Western Sanctions 2 days U.S. Refiners Undeterred By Recession Fears 2 days Russia Rejects UN Proposal To Demilitarize Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant 2 days Germany Lowers Gas Sales Tax To Ease Burden On Consumers 2 days India To Delay Coal Plant Closure 3 days Israel Planning Clean Energy ‘Revolution’ In Middle East 3 days Iran Set To Boost Oil Exports In August 3 days Gulf of Mexico Oil Leases Up in the Air Amid Another Court Ruling 3 days German Uniper Says It’s Facing Insolvency Amid $12 Billion Loss 3 days Al Ghais: OPEC Isn’t Responsible For Inflation 3 days Pemex Board Balks At Cost Overruns At Mega Oil Refinery 3 days Australian Oil Major Stuns Market With Approval Of Alaska Oil Project 3 days Dutch Government To Decide Whether To Fill Norg Gas Storage Above 80% 3 days Russia’s Natural Gas Production Falls For Three Consecutive Months 4 days WTI Stops Slide As API Figures Show Major Gasoline Draw 4 days Latin America’s Crude Exports Drop In August 4 days Hydropower In China Struggles Amid Worst Heatwave In Decades 4 days WTI Crude Falls To Lowest Level Since January 4 days Europe’s Power Prices Surge To New Record 4 days EU Boosts Military Funding To Mozambique To Secure Gas Projects 4 days Gazprom’s Gas Exports Have Sunk By 36% This Year 4 days BP To Sell Mexican Oil Assets As It Ramps Up Renewable Business 4 days Germany Signs Preliminary Deal To Ramp Up LNG Import Capacity 5 days Permian Basin On Track For Record September Production 5 days China’s Crude Processing Dips To Lowest Since March 2020 5 days California Might Keep One Nuclear Plant Open 5 days German Households Will Foot The Bill For New Gas Tax 5 days Switzerland Considers Switching To Oil For Power Plants 5 days Germany Hits 75% Gas In Storage Goal Ahead Of Schedule 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 1 day What-If – Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields 1 day «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 2 days «As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up» by Michelle Edwards 1 day PROFOUND ! «Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities» by the famous Ronan Manly — (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset)) 10 hours «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 2 days The United Nations’ AGENDA 2030 – The vision for One World Governance …an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Find us on:

U.S. Utilities Embark On Huge Spending Spree, But There’s A Catch The Inflation Reduction Act isâ¦

Demand Fears Fail To Keep Oil Prices Under $90 Bearish sentiment has been runningâ¦

Oil Prices Fall As Demand Concerns Persist Crude prices fell on Fridayâ¦

Home Energy Energy-General Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Private Equity Is Pouring More Money In Oil And Gas By Irina Slav – Aug 20, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT The ESG investment trend in private equity remains strong in 2022. PE Investors are concerned about the long term profitability of oil and gas portfolios. As oil and gas prices soared over the past year, so did investments in the industry, and they are still rising. Join Our Community In February this year, The Guardian published exclusively a report by two non-profits that detailed the participation of the world’s largest private equity firms in the oil and gas, and coal industries.

Dubbed «private equity’s dirty dozen», the report featured the names of giants such as KKR, the Carlyle Group, Blackstone, and others. It was an example of the new but quickly evolving naming and shaming trend that started on social media but clearly found fertile ground in traditional media, too.

Now, the Wall Street Journal reports , private equity companies are having to convince investors there is still money to be made in oil and gas. Some firms, the report notes, «have been sending articles, reports and presentations to investors highlighting the importance of oil and natural gas during the transition to renewables. The effort comes as investors continue putting less money into fossil fuels.»

The reason that investors are putting less money into fossil fuels comes down to the energy transition. With company after company—including PE majors and Big Oil—making net-zero commitments and with institutional investors declaring they would dump their oil and gas holdings, it isn’t hard to see why investors are getting wary of the fossil fuel industry.

Campaigning is strong, too. Recently, the chair of the Church of England Pensions Board was targeted for keeping shares in Shell, where he has worked in the past. The Church of England itself has been the target of criticism for not divesting its oil and gas holdings, unlike a couple of other churches in Britain.

Also recently, Reuters reported that an Australian pension fund had divested $133 million worth of investments in oil, gas, and coal. Of course, the biggest news was the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund saying a couple of years ago that it would divest oil and gas holdings, although many missed the small print: the fund was only going to divest from E&Ps, keeping the integrated oil and gas companies in its portfolio. Related: U.S. Rig Count Stalls

All in all, however, there has been a clear trend towards exiting oil and gas amid their fast-crumbling reputation as report after report blamed one single industry for all negative effects of human activity on the climate.

No wonder that in such an environment, investors would think twice about where to put their money. For some, it’s a question of being environmentally responsible—the ESG investment trend is not on paper only. For others, it’s a much more pragmatic question of whether oil and gas keep making money over the long term.

According to the new PE army of oil and gas defenders, they will, the WSJ reported this week. Arguments focus on renewables and the fact that they cannot be rolled out fast enough at a scale that will make oil and gas obsolete. A major aid in the argument is the current energy crisis gripping Europe, which has prompted the continent to significantly boost its fossil fuel consumption.

Some noticed that. They also noticed how fast—much faster than expected—oil demand recovered after the Covid lockdowns. They also noticed it returned to growth even though BP had predicted that demand had peaked in 2019. And then BlackRock said in May this year it would vote against climate resolution as they were becoming too extreme or prescriptive.

In Europe of all places, private equity investment in oil and gas is picking up, according to a recent op-ed in Energy Voice by Cleary Gottlieb partner Mike Preston. He reported that as oil and gas prices soared over the past year, so did investments in the industry, and they are still rising.

«Although committed to achieving net zero across its portfolio by 2050, Vanguard doubled down on investment in fossil fuel projects and refused to end support for coal, oil and gas production, citing its fiduciary duty to maximise investment returns,» Preston noted by way of an example.

In the U.S., however, private equity raised some $2.98 billion across seven oil and gas funds in the first half of the year, the WSJ reports. This was 40 percent lower than the amount raised in 12 oil and gas funds in the first half of 2021. Investors appear unconvinced oil and gas have a bright future ahead of them.

The latest news from the litigation department is unlikely to help change that. A federal appeals court ruled that lawsuits brought by states and cities against oil companies should be tried at the state level, not in federal courts. This means that plaintiffs theoretically have a much better chance to sue successfully and it means potential compensation expenses for oil companies.

Of course, the targets of these lawsuits are Big Oil majors, not independent E&Ps, but the fact that states and cities are going after the industry may be enough to discourage some investors. Perhaps private equity firms will need to put a greater effort into promoting their oil and gas funds to keep their often very lucrative affair with fossil fuels going.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Wall Street Sees Another Big Commodities Rally In 2022 Germany Lowers Gas Sales Tax To Ease Burden On Consumers Natural Gas Demand Outpaces Production Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com