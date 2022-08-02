Prison Officers’ Association dejected after 4 per cent increase offer

Entornointeligente.com /

The Prison Of­fi­cers As­so­ci­a­tion says it is de­ject­ed af­ter re­ceiv­ing a fi­nal salary in­crease of­fer of 4 per cent for its mem­ber­ship.

The as­so­ci­a­tion met with the Chief Per­son­nel Of­fi­cer Dr Daryl Din­di­al this morn­ing for over 3 hours.

At the meet­ing the as­so­ci­a­tion waas told that the gov­ern­ment would not be in­creas­ing its of­fer of 4 per cent for the years 2014 to 2019 to prison of­fi­cers.

Speak­ing with Guardian Me­dia, in­dus­tri­al re­la­tions of­fi­cer Wen­dell Mitchell said the as­so­ci­a­tion went in­to the meet­ing with en­thu­si­asm but left de­ject­ed.

He said they would now have to meet with their mem­ber­ship to dis­cuss the next step.

On Sun­day po­lice of­fi­cers were al­so told that they would not be get­ting more than a 4 per cent salary in­crease.

Re­porter: Chester Sam­bra­no

