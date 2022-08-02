Prison Officers’ Association dejected after 4 per cent increase offer

The Prison Officers Association says it is dejected after receiving a final salary increase offer of 4 per cent for its membership.
The association met with the Chief Personnel Officer Dr Daryl Dindial this morning for over 3 hours.
At the meeting the association waas told that the government would not be increasing its offer of 4 per cent for the years 2014 to 2019 to prison officers.
Speaking with Guardian Media, industrial relations officer Wendell Mitchell said the association went into the meeting with enthusiasm but left dejected.
He said they would now have to meet with their membership to discuss the next step.
On Sunday police officers were also told that they would not be getting more than a 4 per cent salary increase.
Reporter: Chester Sambrano
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian