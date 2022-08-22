Prison & fire officers to take action over 4% offer

Derek Achong
Prison and fire officers plan to take action to vent their continued dissatisfaction over the Government’s four per cent salary increase offer.
Prison Officers’ Association President Ceron Richards and Fire Service Association (Second Division) President Leo Ramkissoon revealed the proposed action, a short while ago, during a press conference, which followed a joint meeting at the Public Service Association (PSA) headquarters at Abercromby Street in Port-of-Spain.
Both Richards and Ramkissoon stated that their members considered the Government’s offer, for salary negotiations between 2014 and 2019, as a salary decrease based on 22 per cent headline inflation during the negotiating period.
«We cannot guarantee what the outcome would be but it does not look good…Prison officers have reached their breaking point,» Richards said.
While neither revealed what specific action would be taken by their membership, they both denied that their announcement was an «empty threat» based on legal restrictions on industrial action that can be taken by members of the protective services.
«Things will not be normal in T&T. The Government is embarking on a journey to shut down T&T,» Richards added.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has repeatedly defended the Government’s offer, which was put forward by the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO).
Dr Rowley has claimed that the offer is all the Government can afford, as if accepted, it would cost the State over $2.5 billion in back pay up to June 2022.
