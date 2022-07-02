Principal cries after getting Levi’s results

Entornointeligente.com /

While many par­ents and pupils re­ceived their SEA re­sults yes­ter­day, there was no ex­cite­ment for the rel­a­tives of 12-year-old Levi Lewis.

They were robbed of shar­ing that spe­cial mile­stone with him, af­ter he and his moth­er, Abeo Cud­joe, were stabbed and chopped to death at their Pe­nal home on May 10.

Levi’s prin­ci­pal Lynn Mood­ie said she cried af­ter she col­lect­ed his re­sults on Fri­day. He passed for his third choice, Pe­nal Sec­ondary.

Sev­er­al rel­a­tives turned up at St Do­minic’s RC School, which is be­ing housed at the Pe­nal Cen­tral Com­mu­ni­ty Cen­tre, yes­ter­day morn­ing to col­lect re­sults but Levi’s rel­a­tives were not among them.

Asked how she felt col­lect­ing his re­sults, the prin­ci­pal told re­porters, «I was in tears just now.»

She said Levi’s un­cle called her around 6.30 am to find out how he did. While she ex­pect­ed bet­ter re­sults from Levi, she said in the last two terms she no­ticed his per­for­mance had dropped and his per­son­al­i­ty had changed.

«He wasn’t the child that we knew. He used to be bub­bly. He was still like that when he came out to school but you know there was an un­der­ly­ing thing and I re­mem­ber when they were prac­tis­ing for grad­u­a­tion, I was watch­ing and say­ing if Levi was in the line-up.

«I sit down in the church with the kids, I say if Levi was in the line-up he would not have been lis­ten­ing. How they walk­ing, he would have been in­ter­fer­ing with some­body in the line but that was the child he was.»

She re­called that he was the youngest play­er on their foot­ball team.

«We were in the na­tion­al team, we came sec­ond, we would have been rep­re­sent­ing CON­CA­CAF but we missed it by that, on the last game.

Mood­ie re­called that at their grad­u­a­tion, they ho­n­oured Levi and pre­sent­ed his fa­ther with a pho­to­graph of him and his foot­ball team when they re­ceived their medals at that game, as well as a foot­ball with their sig­na­tures.

«Again, I was chok­ing up be­cause the whole grad­u­a­tion, the par­ents, the teach­ers, the grad­u­ates were cry­ing…»

In a brief tele­phone in­ter­view, Levi’s fa­ther Neil Lewis said when his son wrote the SEA ex­am on March 31, he nev­er thought that he would not be here to col­lect the re­sults.

How­ev­er, he was hap­py that Levi passed for a school of his choice. Had Levi been alive, the fa­ther said he would have tak­en him for piz­za or KFC or even to the mall, «what­ev­er he would have want­ed.»

While no one has been charged in con­nec­tion with the mur­ders, Lewis said he was leav­ing every­thing in God’s hands.

De­spite the chal­lenges with the school and COVID-19, Mood­ie said the re­sults were pret­ty good. Out of the 40 stu­dents who sat the ex­am, 20 passed for sev­en-year schools and 17 passed for five-year schools but three chil­dren will have to re­sit the ex­am.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com