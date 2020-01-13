Prince William Told Friends Just How Sad He Is About Harry and Meghan's Exit from the Royal Family

Entornointeligente.com /

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped a bombshell when they revealed their decision to distance themselves from the royal family—both professionally and geographically. Prince William has confided in friends that he’s saddened by the announcement. “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more; we’re separate entities,” Will said. Queen Elizabeth ‘s grandson, Peter Phillips, offered an update on how the monarch is doing in the wake of the news, telling crowds outside church in Sandringham that the Queen is doing “alright.” If you’ve been going through a grieving process in the wake of news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are distancing themselves from the royal family, you’re definitely not alone. Harry’s older brother, Prince William , is, understandably, more broken up about the news than anyone—and he’s leaning on friends to talk it out.

According to the Sunday Times , the Duke of Cambridge has been talking to confidants about Harry and Meghan’s bombshell announcement. The royal reportedly told one friend that he wants to find a way to “support them” going into the so-called “Sandringham Summit” (a meeting among senior royals to discuss the Sussexes’ decision and the logistics of their step back from royal life) taking place on Monday.

“I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more; we’re separate entities,” William said of how he’s processing the news. “I’m sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the same team.”

Will isn’t the only royal who’s working to process the news, of course. Many royal fans have been particularly worried for Harry’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, both of whom are in their 90s, in the wake of the controversial announcement.

The Daily Mail ‘s royal correspondent, Rebecca English , took to Twitter on Sunday to share an update about the Queen, courtesy of another of her grandchildren—Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips.

Peter Phillips walked to church with a dozen house guests at Sandringham today. Asked how the #Queen was bearing up and he said ‘alright’. Desperately sad it should come to this for her and the Duke of Edinburgh, both in their 90s. #harryandmegan

— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 12, 2020 “Peter Phillips walked to church with a dozen house guests at Sandringham today,” English wrote. “Asked how the #Queen was bearing up and he said ‘alright.’ Desperately sad it should come to this for her and the Duke of Edinburgh, both in their 90s.”

