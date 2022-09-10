Prince William inherits Duchy of Cornwall valued at over £1 billion

Entornointeligente.com /

Britain’s King Charles on Fri­day be­stowed the ti­tles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his el­dest son William and daugh­ter-in-law Kate, pass­ing on the ti­tles that he and his late wife Di­ana pre­vi­ous­ly held.

Along with this ti­tle, Prince William au­to­mat­i­cal­ly in­her­its the Duchy of Corn­wall, which has been an in­come stream for his fa­ther for more than half a cen­tu­ry.

This is thanks to the own­er­ship of a land­ed es­tate of more than 52,000 hectares (128,000 acres), which al­so makes him one of Eng­land’s biggest landown­ers.

The duchy’s net as­sets were val­ued at more than £1bn at the end of March, the bulk of which came from in­vest­ment prop­er­ty as­sets.

The Duchy of Corn­wall owns land across 20 coun­ties in Eng­land and Wales – the ma­jor­i­ty of it not in Corn­wall – stretch­ing from De­von to Kent, and Car­marthen­shire to Not­ting­hamshire.

Much of the es­tate com­pris­es farm­land, but it al­so in­cludes homes and com­mer­cial prop­er­ties, forests, rivers, coast­line and about – a third of the Dart­moor na­tion­al park, which was once used for min­ing min­er­als such as tin and cop­per.

Some of the es­tate’s more un­usu­al hold­ings in­clude Oval crick­et ground in cen­tral Lon­don – which has been leased by Sur­rey coun­ty crick­et club since 1874 – as well as Dart­moor prison, and a plant nurs­ery and gar­den cen­tre at Lost­with­iel in Corn­wall.

«With Cather­ine (Kate) be­side him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, con­tin­ue to in­spire and lead our na­tion­al con­ver­sa­tions, help­ing to bring the mar­gin­al to the cen­tre ground where vi­tal help can be giv­en,» Charles said in his first ad­dress to the na­tion as sov­er­eign.

Charles, who be­came Prince of Wales in 1958, au­to­mat­i­cal­ly be­came king on the death of his moth­er, Queen Eliz­a­beth, on Thurs­day.

