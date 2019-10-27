Prince stuns Harricharan in Subway semis

Entornointeligente.com /

Gabrielle Prince pulled off an up­set when she de­feat­ed top-seed­ed Bri­an­na Har­richa­ran in their Sub­way Ju­nior Ten­nis Tour­na­ment Girls’ 12 and Un­der semi­fi­nal at the Trinidad Coun­try Club, Mar­aval, on Sunday.

Prince won 4-2, 5-4 and will face Made­line D’Ar­cy in the fi­nal af­ter the lat­ter de­feat­ed Eva Pasea 5-3, 5-4 in her semis.

In the quar­ter­fi­nals, D’Ar­cy de­feat­ed Kate Broughton 4-1, 4-1, Har­richa­ran beat Is­abelle Plim­mer 4-0, 4-0, Prince over­came Zari­ah Ram­baran 4-0, 4-0 while Pasea stopped Neila Maraj 4-1, 4-0.

How­ev­er, Top-ranked Con­nor Car­ring­ton had no such trou­ble in the Boys’ 10 and Un­der fi­nal-four, beat­ing Alex Shar­ma 4-1, 4-1. Bri­an Har­richa­ran mean­while stunned sec­ond-seed­ed Nir­va Dougdeen 5-3, 4-2.

When quar­ter­fi­nal match­es took place, Car­ring­ton oust­ed Jay­sean Wells 5-3, 5-4(2), Shar­ma beat Jo­van Garib­ana 0-4, 4-0 (10-7), Har­richa­ran got past Scott Abra­ham 4-0, 4-0 and Dougdeen blanked Za­kariyya Mo­hammed 4-0, 4-0.

In the Boys’ 12 and Un­der quar­ter­fi­nals, Kay­den Siewrat­tan beat Yeshowah Camp­bell-Smith 4-1, 4-1, Jordell Chap­man hum­bled sec­ond-seed­ed Daniel Ra­haman 4-0, 4-0, top-ranked Lo­gan Hamel-Smith dumped B’jorn Hall 4-1, 4-1 and Mes­si­ah Per­me­ll whipped Mal­colm Prince 4-2, 4-2.

The boys’ Un­der-14 fi­nal-four is al­so set with James Had­den beat­ing Isa­iah Box­ill 6-3, 6-2, Jay­lon Chap­man oust­ing Zach­ery Byng 4-6, 6-4, 10-3, Tim Pasea out­last­ing top-ranked Kale Dal­la Cos­ta 6-3, 7-6 (6) and Na­then Mar­tin over Beck­ham Sylvester 6-3, 6-7(2), 10-7.

Match­es con­tin­ue to­day from 9 am.

