Prince stuns Harricharan in Subway semis

Gabrielle Prince pulled off an upset when she defeated top-seeded Brianna Harricharan in their Subway Junior Tennis Tournament Girls’ 12 and Under semifinal at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval, on Sunday.
Prince won 4-2, 5-4 and will face Madeline D’Arcy in the final after the latter defeated Eva Pasea 5-3, 5-4 in her semis.
In the quarterfinals, D’Arcy defeated Kate Broughton 4-1, 4-1, Harricharan beat Isabelle Plimmer 4-0, 4-0, Prince overcame Zariah Rambaran 4-0, 4-0 while Pasea stopped Neila Maraj 4-1, 4-0.
However, Top-ranked Connor Carrington had no such trouble in the Boys’ 10 and Under final-four, beating Alex Sharma 4-1, 4-1. Brian Harricharan meanwhile stunned second-seeded Nirva Dougdeen 5-3, 4-2.
When quarterfinal matches took place, Carrington ousted Jaysean Wells 5-3, 5-4(2), Sharma beat Jovan Garibana 0-4, 4-0 (10-7), Harricharan got past Scott Abraham 4-0, 4-0 and Dougdeen blanked Zakariyya Mohammed 4-0, 4-0.
In the Boys’ 12 and Under quarterfinals, Kayden Siewrattan beat Yeshowah Campbell-Smith 4-1, 4-1, Jordell Chapman humbled second-seeded Daniel Rahaman 4-0, 4-0, top-ranked Logan Hamel-Smith dumped B’jorn Hall 4-1, 4-1 and Messiah Permell whipped Malcolm Prince 4-2, 4-2.
The boys’ Under-14 final-four is also set with James Hadden beating Isaiah Boxill 6-3, 6-2, Jaylon Chapman ousting Zachery Byng 4-6, 6-4, 10-3, Tim Pasea outlasting top-ranked Kale Dalla Costa 6-3, 7-6 (6) and Nathen Martin over Beckham Sylvester 6-3, 6-7(2), 10-7.
Matches continue today from 9 am.
