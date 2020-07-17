Entornointeligente.com /

BARDIN not without its challenges Fri, 07/17/2020 – 5:40am Data collection challenges continue to plague the Barbados Drug Information Network (BARDIN) and as such, agencies which contribute information to the network, are being asked to renew their commitment in this aspect

The call came recently from Minister of Home Affairs, Edmund Hinkson, during a meeting convened to highlight the key findings from the 2017 and 2018 Barbados Drug Information Network Reports

“The national response to the local drug problem requires reliable and up-to-date information from the demand reduction and supply sectors, which can be used to inform effective policy making and programming. The Barbados Drug Information Network (BARDIN) provides a consolidated source of such information and therefore continues to be a key element of the national response, as is reflected in its objectives, which are as follows, to strengthen the capacity of Barbados to respond to changing drug use trends; to provide current epidemiological and other information on substance abuse; to regularly update this information; to identify trends in drug consumption and offenses related to illicit drugs and to provide relevant information for the planning, evaluation and management of drug control programmes,” Minister Hinkson pointed out

“BARDIN also forms part of a regional surveillance network to strengthen the capacity of governments, technical entities and local agencies to respond to changing patterns of drug use and substance abuse in the Caribbean. Drug surveillance systems have also been established in Grenada, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Bermuda and these networks have led to coordinated efforts among regional and international agencies with regard to the implementation of drug abuse control programmes,” he added

“In June 2019, efforts were made to improve and expand BARDIN through one, the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between the NCSA and Network members to formalise the reporting obligations of all involved; two, the implementation of standardised data collection forms to facilitate trend analysis; and three, the launching of a pilot project, spearheaded by the Organisation of American States, to expand the number of contributing agencies as well as the scope of data collected,” he further noted

“I am told that despite the signing of the MOUs in 2019, data collection challenges continue to plague BARDIN. These include the late submission of data and the absence of data from some agencies, which together reduce the content and reporting capacity of BARDIN and prevent the timely dissemination of reports. While I recognise the difficulties experienced by some agencies which hamper their full participation in BARDIN, I encourage you to renew your commitment, as collaboration with partners/stakeholders such as yourselves is pivotal to the efficiency and effectiveness of this important mechanism,” Hinkson stressed

Despite the challenges, Hinkson said that the NCSA continues to make great strides in the preparation and dissemination of BARDIN reports and this would not be possible without the support of long-standing contributors such as: the Edna Nicholls Centre, the Psychiatric Hospital, the Substance Abuse Foundation, the Centre for Counselling Addiction Support Alternatives, the Royal Barbados Police Force and the Barbados Prison Service

“The success of BARDIN to date relies primarily on their contributions and therefore, their continued participation and commitment to information sharing, must be lauded,” the Minister observed. (RSM)

