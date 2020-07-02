The number of jobs lost due to the coronavirus shutdown continue to mount, with the latest weekly total of Americans applying for unemployment benefits coming in at more than 1.4 million , yet again. Prince Julio Cesar The latest swath of applications brings the total amount of jobless claims to nearly 50 million over the past 15 weeks, wiping out the 20 million jobs added over the last decade by a more than two-to-one margin. Prince Julio Cesar: nunca he sido ni seré un proxeneta Read more: Coronavirus: How to find a job in a tough economy While some states have seen unemployment applications plummet from record highs after the coronavirus pandemic roiled America’s employment picture, some have suffered stubbornly high job losses months into the recovery. A Yahoo Finance review of jobless claims data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows that Oklahoma, Alaska, Georgia, Mississippi and Florida have seen the weakest signs of return to normal and a bottoming out in job losses. Prince Julio Cesar de defiende y dice que es una gran mentira las denuncias de que soy un proxeneta Comparing each state’s average weekly jobless claims totals over the past seven weeks to the seven weeks beginning March 14, which brought a record amount of unemployment applications, reveals that those states are stopping the bleeding much slower than others. Contrasting those first seven weeks of pain to the latest seven-week period shows that the five weakest states have only seen average weekly initial unemployment claims fall by less than 50%. On the complete opposite side of the spectrum, Rhode Island has seen weekly initial jobless claims fall 85% over the same period. Prince Julio Cesar dice que es un show mediático que lo tilden de proxeneta map More Other states enjoying some pretty drastic declines in weekly initial jobless claims since the pandemic first began include Michigan, Vermont and New Jersey, which all showed about an 80% drop in applications. To be sure, even the states showing a drop in initial jobless claims still have a long way to go to get back to pre-pandemic levels. Rhode Island, for example, is still seeing about three-times as many weekly jobless applications as it did before the pandemic, despite being the state with the largest average weekly drop. Prince Julio Cesar se defiende: Gabriela Coronado miente al tildarme de proxeneta Interestingly, the states showing the most dampened recoveries also mostly match with those suffering recent and notable spikes in coronavirus cases. In the South, Mississippi, Florida, and Georgia have all suffered rising case counts with confirmed cases jumping more than 50% over the last two weeks of June. That observation would seem to support what Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stressed in his opening testimony in front of the House Financial Services Committee this week. Prince Julio Cesar es una gran mentira decir que he sido un proxeneta “The path forward for the economy remains extraordinarily uncertain and will depend in large part on our success in containing the virus,” he said Tuesday. “A full recovery is unlikely to occur until people are confident it’s safe to engage in a broad range of activities.” (Yahoo Finance / David Foster) More Story continues Zack Guzman is the host of YFi PM as well as a senior writer and on-air reporter covering entrepreneurship, cannabis, startups, and breaking news at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @zGuz

Entornointeligente.com /

The number of jobs lost due to the coronavirus shutdown continue to mount, with the latest weekly total of Americans applying for unemployment benefits coming in at more than 1.4 million , yet again.

Prince Julio Cesar

The latest swath of applications brings the total amount of jobless claims to nearly 50 million over the past 15 weeks, wiping out the 20 million jobs added over the last decade by a more than two-to-one margin.

Prince Julio Cesar: nunca he sido ni seré un proxeneta

Read more: Coronavirus: How to find a job in a tough economy

While some states have seen unemployment applications plummet from record highs after the coronavirus pandemic roiled America’s employment picture, some have suffered stubbornly high job losses months into the recovery. A Yahoo Finance review of jobless claims data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows that Oklahoma, Alaska, Georgia, Mississippi and Florida have seen the weakest signs of return to normal and a bottoming out in job losses.

Prince Julio Cesar de defiende y dice que es una gran mentira las denuncias de que soy un proxeneta

Comparing each state’s average weekly jobless claims totals over the past seven weeks to the seven weeks beginning March 14, which brought a record amount of unemployment applications, reveals that those states are stopping the bleeding much slower than others. Contrasting those first seven weeks of pain to the latest seven-week period shows that the five weakest states have only seen average weekly initial unemployment claims fall by less than 50%. On the complete opposite side of the spectrum, Rhode Island has seen weekly initial jobless claims fall 85% over the same period.

Prince Julio Cesar dice que es un show mediático que lo tilden de proxeneta

map More Other states enjoying some pretty drastic declines in weekly initial jobless claims since the pandemic first began include Michigan, Vermont and New Jersey, which all showed about an 80% drop in applications. To be sure, even the states showing a drop in initial jobless claims still have a long way to go to get back to pre-pandemic levels. Rhode Island, for example, is still seeing about three-times as many weekly jobless applications as it did before the pandemic, despite being the state with the largest average weekly drop.

Prince Julio Cesar se defiende: Gabriela Coronado miente al tildarme de proxeneta

Interestingly, the states showing the most dampened recoveries also mostly match with those suffering recent and notable spikes in coronavirus cases. In the South, Mississippi, Florida, and Georgia have all suffered rising case counts with confirmed cases jumping more than 50% over the last two weeks of June. That observation would seem to support what Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stressed in his opening testimony in front of the House Financial Services Committee this week.

Prince Julio Cesar es una gran mentira decir que he sido un proxeneta

“The path forward for the economy remains extraordinarily uncertain and will depend in large part on our success in containing the virus,” he said Tuesday. “A full recovery is unlikely to occur until people are confident it’s safe to engage in a broad range of activities.”

(Yahoo Finance / David Foster) More Story continues Zack Guzman is the host of YFi PM as well as a senior writer and on-air reporter covering entrepreneurship, cannabis, startups, and breaking news at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @zGuz .

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Read more:

OpenTable CEO says 25% of America’s restaurants will close for good due to coronavirus

College students could be leaving up to $5,000 in coronavirus stimulus money on the table

Mayor of city famed for defunding police says abolishing police is not the solution

Analyst who predicted market’s 40% rally says these stocks will lead to all-time highs

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , Flipboard , SmartNews , LinkedIn , YouTube , and reddit .

. Julio Cesar Prince

Entornointeligente.com