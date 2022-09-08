Prince Harry without Meghan Markle is traveling to Scotland amid doctors’ «concerns» for Queen Elizabeth’s health

Entornointeligente.com /

A spokesper­son for the Duke and Duchess of Sus­sex con­firmed that Prince Har­ry was head­ing to Scot­land, where the Queen is re­ceiv­ing med­ical care at Bal­moral Cas­tle.

Queen Eliz­a­beth’s grand­son, 37 was sched­uled to at­tend the Well­Child Awards in Lon­don on Thurs­day. He trav­elled from their Cal­i­for­nia home to Eu­rope this week for a se­ries of vis­its with their long­stand­ing char­i­ta­ble or­ga­ni­za­tions.

Buck­ing­ham Palace said in a state­ment Thurs­day morn­ing,

«Fol­low­ing fur­ther eval­u­a­tion this morn­ing, The Queen’s doc­tors are con­cerned for Her Majesty’s health and have rec­om­mend­ed she re­main un­der med­ical su­per­vi­sion. The Queen re­mains com­fort­able and at Bal­moral.»

Prince Har­ry joined fam­i­ly mem­bers in rush­ing to Queen Eliz­a­beth’s side.

The Queen’s son and heir, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camil­la, Duchess of Corn­wall, have trav­elled to Bal­moral. Prince Charles was in Scot­land on Wednes­day car­ry­ing out en­gage­ments.

Prince William, Har­ry’s broth­er who is sec­ond in line to the throne, is al­so head­ing to Scot­land. He was seen in pho­tos Wednes­day as he joined Kate Mid­dle­ton in bring­ing their three chil­dren to a pre­view day at their new school.

Queen Eliz­a­beth’s oth­er three chil­dren are al­so mak­ing their way to Bal­moral. Princess Anne, the Queen’s on­ly daugh­ter, is al­ready in Scot­land hav­ing un­der­tak­en roy­al du­ties in the coun­try this week. Prince An­drew and Prince Ed­ward, along with his wife So­phie, Count­ess of Wes­sex, are al­so go­ing to see their moth­er.

Queen Eliz­a­beth was last seen in pho­tos on Tues­day, where she ap­point­ed Con­ser­v­a­tive Par­ty leader Liz Truss as the U.K.’s new prime min­is­ter at Bal­moral.

Truss tweet­ed in re­ac­tion to the palace’s state­ment on Thurs­day, «The whole coun­try will be deeply con­cerned by the news from Buck­ing­ham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts—and the thoughts of peo­ple across our Unit­ed King­dom—are with Her Majesty The Queen and her fam­i­ly at this time.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com