Prime Suspect In Killing Of Police Constable Gunned Down In Reported Shootout With The Police

Entornointeligente.com / The prime suspect who was being sought for the murder of Constable Jermaine Bennett was fatally shot by the police in Waterford, St Catherine Monday afternoon. The police were carrying out a special operation when the suspect was killed, reportedly shoot-out. An illegal gun was also reportedly seized. Constable Bennett was fatally shot on March 30 while visiting his five-week-old daughter at a house in Gregory Park..

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

