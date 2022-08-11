Prime Minister’s quarantine ends

The Office of the Prime Minister has confirmed that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is finally out of quarantine and resumed work today.
«Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley has completed the stipulated period of isolation in keeping with Trinidad and Tobago’s current COVID-19 protocol,» an official statement from the PM’s Office said.
It added: «Dr Rowley has been cleared to resume work without restriction from today (Thursday 11th August 2022).»
PM Rowley tested positive for COVID-19 almost two weeks ago and because of his period of quarantine, was forced to cancel all of his engagements beginning at Emancipation weekend and including his attendance at the Local Government forum on Tuesday, as well as the ceremony to confer the Order of the Caribbean Community (OCC) on calypsonian David Rudder, which was held at the Diplomatic Centre, on Wednesday.
