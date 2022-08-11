Prime Minister’s quarantine ends

Entornointeligente.com /

The Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter has con­firmed that Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley is fi­nal­ly out of quar­an­tine and re­sumed work to­day.

«Prime Min­is­ter Dr the Hon Kei­th Row­ley has com­plet­ed the stip­u­lat­ed pe­ri­od of iso­la­tion in keep­ing with Trinidad and To­ba­go’s cur­rent COVID-19 pro­to­col,» an of­fi­cial state­ment from the PM’s Of­fice said.

It added: «Dr Row­ley has been cleared to re­sume work with­out re­stric­tion from to­day (Thurs­day 11th Au­gust 2022).»

PM Row­ley test­ed pos­i­tive for COVID-19 al­most two weeks ago and be­cause of his pe­ri­od of quar­an­tine, was forced to can­cel all of his en­gage­ments be­gin­ning at Eman­ci­pa­tion week­end and in­clud­ing his at­ten­dance at the Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment fo­rum on Tues­day, as well as the cer­e­mo­ny to con­fer the Or­der of the Caribbean Com­mu­ni­ty (OCC) on ca­lyp­son­ian David Rud­der, which was held at the Diplo­mat­ic Cen­tre, on Wednes­day.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com