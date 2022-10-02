Primary school students have fun with robotics

Entornointeligente.com /

The Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) in collaboration with Halls of Learning, recently organised its Junior Creators Robotics Camp at the Ardenne High School. The camp saw children at the primary level – ages eight – 11 years of age – exposed to the design, creation, and operation of Lego and robotic engineering while learning the value of teamwork and having fun.

Students from Independence City Primary School, Waterford Primary School, St Francis Primary School, and children from state care participated in this year’s staging.

«The fact that the camp stays up with current events and offers something new to keep the kids interested is something I really appreciate. However, seeing how these children were able to work together on projects and learn how to socialise, bouncing ideas off one another, shows that this is a skill they can use their entire lives. Our foundation continues to find it an honour to be a part of this life-changing journey,» SVF director, Heather Goldson, said.

She added the motivation behind the camp’s initiative. «The camp’s goal is to introduce students to robotics while simultaneously fostering a sense of accomplishment and teamwork. Also, we wanted to provide scholarship opportunities for children’s school education, which our foundation is no stranger to doing as a part of our mandate.»

The camp saw different ‘edutaining’ activities on different days that the children were able to engage in. Not only were they engaged in the STEM fields of robotics, coding, engineering, and computer science, but also in life-changing sessions with SV’s responsible gaming partner, RISE Life Management, who conducted a self-empowering session with the campers. Justbet ambassador Fraser McConnell interacted with the campers.

