Priest tied up, robbed; presbytery ransacked

Parish priest of San Rafael RC, Fr Roger Paponette was tied up and robbed of a vehicle and personal valuables at the presbytery this morning, the Catholic Archdiocese has said.
Items from the presbytery were ransacked and also stolen.
A report by the Catholic News said his Parish Secretary Melissa Hobson-Garcia stated that the incident left Fr Paponette a bit «shaken up» emotionally, but physically okay and unharmed.
Hobson-Garcia relayed that after 1 am Fr Paponette was awakened to loud banging on his bedroom door followed by flashing lights in his face.
Fr Paponette then untied himself and contacted the La Horquetta Police Station. Police investigations are ongoing.
The vehicle has since been recovered.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian