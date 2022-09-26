Pride on the line: England host Germany in WCup warm-up

Entornointeligente.com /

BERLIN (AP):

Two teams with battered pride face each other at Wembley Stadium today as England host Germany for a World Cup audition in the Nations League.

England are already certain to finish bottom of Group A3 and drop out of the top tier of the Nations League after losing to Italy on Friday.

Germany can no longer reach the Final Four tournament following their defeat at home to Hungary.

That loss brought an end to Hansi Flick’s unbeaten run as Germany coach since taking over from Joachim Löw in July last year and also shone a harsh light on his record so far.

