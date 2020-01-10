Preview: Big paydays, possible upsets in second round of Copa del Rey

Entornointeligente.com /

MADRID, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) — The second round of Spain’s Copa del Rey knockout tournament takes place this weekend and the new-look format means that the top-flight clubs will have to be wary of possible upsets as they visit lower division rivals.

This season’s Copa is played over just one game, rather than the home and away format of previous years, which gave a big advantage to more powerful sides but meant there was less time in the fixture calendar to reschedule any games which had to be postponed or rearranged.

The previous format allowed top-flight sides the luxury of a first leg slip up, but that safety net has now disappeared and coaches have to decide whether to risk a possible upset by fielding fringe players or to field a strong team and resist resting their usual first choice players.

With FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia exempt from this round due to their commitments in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, Sevilla are the highest-placed of the 64 teams in weekend action as they travel to the north of Spain to face UM Escobedo, who play in the ‘Tercera’ division, which is the fourth tier of the Spanish game.

Among the weekend’s biggest games, Sevilla’s local rivals Betis also have fourth tier opposition as they travel to the outskirts of Bilbao to face Portugalete, who top their league and who produced a surprise in the previous round when they knocked second division strugglers, Extremadura out of the Cup to earn themselves a big payday.

Portugalete’s neighbors, Sestao River can also expect a huge financial boost as they play Athletic Club Bilbao in a derby that had fans queuing for hours in the streets outside of the Las Llanas Stadium to get a ticket.

The two teams have close ties with former Athletic Club player and coach Javier Irureta who started his long career at the club, while former Athletic boss and current Barca coach Ernesto Valverde began his playing career at Sestao.

Second division Zaragoza have to visit Gimnastic Tarragona, while Osasuna make a short trip to the Rioja region to play Haro and Getafe face a trip to just outside of Barcelona to take on Badalona, who knocked second division Oviedo out of the Copa in the last round.

Liga Santander strugglers, Mallorca might not relish their visit to Zamora – another fourth tier side who claimed a bigger scalp in the last round when they defeated second division Sporting Gijon, while an improving Leganes travel to Murcia and Granada have a long trip to the Canary Islands to play yet another first round ‘giant killer’ UD Tamarcette, who dispatched second division promotion hopefuls, Almeria, before Christmas.

Sunday sees Valladolid take on Marbella, while Espanyol’s record signing Raul de Tomas will probably make his debut for the club in their game against San Sebastian de los Reyes, which is home to his brother Rudy.

Eibar have a difficult visit to play Cacereno, where Jose Luis Mendilibar’s men will have to improve on their away form to avoid an upset, while another Basque side, Real Sociedad has to fly to North Africa to play AD Ceuta – yet another fourth tier giant killer, who dispatched Numancia to make it into the last 32.

Real Jaen could ask some difficult questions of Levante and fourth from bottom Celta will also have to be careful on their visit to Merida AD if they want to avoid an upset.

