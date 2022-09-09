President’s Office not responsible for funding Commission of Enquiry

The Office of the President has denied any responsibility for a lack of resources for the Commission of Enquiry investigating the tragic deaths of four divers while performing maintenance on a pipeline at Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility in February.
Delivering his opening address during the first hearing of the commission at Tower D at the International Waterfront Center in Port-of-Spain on Wednesday morning, the commission’s chairman Jerome Lynch, QC, claimed that the start of the commission’s work was delayed by a lack of resources.
While Lynch admitted that the commission’s work was partially delayed by the resignation of retired Jamaican jurist Dennis Morrison, QC, who was initially selected by the Government to chair the commission, he claimed that it was mainly due to a lack of office furniture, equipment, staff and even stationery such as paper and pens.
He claimed that the commission only had a secretary for several months before being assigned a manager and information technology staff on Monday.
Lynch apologised for the delay in the start of work, which he noted was out of the commission’s control.
«To those who await answers as to how and why their loved ones died and to the general public you have our unreserved apology that this commission of enquiry has been delayed yet again,» Lynch said.
Asked to respond to the issue during a press conference hours later, Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, directed media personnel to the Office of the President.
But in a press release issued yesterday, the President’s Office stated that it has no role in financing and resourcing any aspects of Commissions of Enquiry.
«The President appoints Commissioners on the advice of and on terms provided by Cabinet and at the conclusion of the enquiry, receives the relevant report for onward transmission,» it stated.
Counsel to the commission Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, also issued a press release yesterday stating that neither he nor Lynch and commissioner Gregory Wilson were responsible for providing the commission with administrative infrastructure.
He stated that the commissioners and the commission’s legal team made all relevant applications to the State for the resources to perform their duties.
He noted that Lynch was careful to note that despite delays it would still work to complete evidential hearings by January, next year.
«This would be a record time for the completion of evidential hearings by any Commission of Enquiry in T&T,» Maharaj said.
On February 25, five divers employed with independent contractor LMCS Limited- Christopher Boodram, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Yusuf Henry were sucked into the 30-inch-diameter pipeline they were performing maintenance work on for Paria Fuel Trading Company.
Boodram, who like his colleagues were seriously injured, managed to make his way to the entrance of the pipeline and was rescued.
Three of the divers’ bodies were recovered on February 28, while Nagassar’s was recovered the following day.
Cabinet initially appointed a five-member team to investigate the incident but scrapped the plan due to public criticism, which led to the withdrawal of former T&T Energy Chamber chairman Eugene Tiah.
In July, the commission issued a notice seeking statements from members of the public relevant to its terms of reference, which includes making findings on whether there are any grounds for criminal proceedings and making recommendations to prevent a recurrence in the future.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian