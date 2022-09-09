President’s Office not responsible for funding Commission of Enquiry

Entornointeligente.com /

The Of­fice of the Pres­i­dent has de­nied any re­spon­si­bil­i­ty for a lack of re­sources for the Com­mis­sion of En­quiry in­ves­ti­gat­ing the trag­ic deaths of four divers while per­form­ing main­te­nance on a pipeline at Paria Fu­el Trad­ing Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed’s Pointe-a-Pierre fa­cil­i­ty in Feb­ru­ary.

De­liv­er­ing his open­ing ad­dress dur­ing the first hear­ing of the com­mis­sion at Tow­er D at the In­ter­na­tion­al Wa­ter­front Cen­ter in Port-of-Spain on Wednes­day morn­ing, the com­mis­sion’s chair­man Jerome Lynch, QC, claimed that the start of the com­mis­sion’s work was de­layed by a lack of re­sources.

While Lynch ad­mit­ted that the com­mis­sion’s work was par­tial­ly de­layed by the res­ig­na­tion of re­tired Ja­maican ju­rist Den­nis Mor­ri­son, QC, who was ini­tial­ly se­lect­ed by the Gov­ern­ment to chair the com­mis­sion, he claimed that it was main­ly due to a lack of of­fice fur­ni­ture, equip­ment, staff and even sta­tionery such as pa­per and pens.

He claimed that the com­mis­sion on­ly had a sec­re­tary for sev­er­al months be­fore be­ing as­signed a man­ag­er and in­for­ma­tion tech­nol­o­gy staff on Mon­day.

Lynch apol­o­gised for the de­lay in the start of work, which he not­ed was out of the com­mis­sion’s con­trol.

«To those who await an­swers as to how and why their loved ones died and to the gen­er­al pub­lic you have our un­re­served apol­o­gy that this com­mis­sion of en­quiry has been de­layed yet again,» Lynch said.

Asked to re­spond to the is­sue dur­ing a press con­fer­ence hours lat­er, At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Regi­nald Ar­mour, SC, di­rect­ed me­dia per­son­nel to the Of­fice of the Pres­i­dent.

But in a press re­lease is­sued yes­ter­day, the Pres­i­dent’s Of­fice stat­ed that it has no role in fi­nanc­ing and re­sourc­ing any as­pects of Com­mis­sions of En­quiry.

«The Pres­i­dent ap­points Com­mis­sion­ers on the ad­vice of and on terms pro­vid­ed by Cab­i­net and at the con­clu­sion of the en­quiry, re­ceives the rel­e­vant re­port for on­ward trans­mis­sion,» it stat­ed.

Coun­sel to the com­mis­sion Ramesh Lawrence Ma­haraj, SC, al­so is­sued a press re­lease yes­ter­day stat­ing that nei­ther he nor Lynch and com­mis­sion­er Gre­go­ry Wil­son were re­spon­si­ble for pro­vid­ing the com­mis­sion with ad­min­is­tra­tive in­fra­struc­ture.

He stat­ed that the com­mis­sion­ers and the com­mis­sion’s le­gal team made all rel­e­vant ap­pli­ca­tions to the State for the re­sources to per­form their du­ties.

He not­ed that Lynch was care­ful to note that de­spite de­lays it would still work to com­plete ev­i­den­tial hear­ings by Jan­u­ary, next year.

«This would be a record time for the com­ple­tion of ev­i­den­tial hear­ings by any Com­mis­sion of En­quiry in T&T,» Ma­haraj said.

On Feb­ru­ary 25, five divers em­ployed with in­de­pen­dent con­trac­tor LM­CS Lim­it­ed- Christo­pher Boodram, Fyzal Kur­ban, Rishi Na­gas­sar, Kaz­im Ali Jr and Yusuf Hen­ry were sucked in­to the 30-inch-di­am­e­ter pipeline they were per­form­ing main­te­nance work on for Paria Fu­el Trad­ing Com­pa­ny.

Boodram, who like his col­leagues were se­ri­ous­ly in­jured, man­aged to make his way to the en­trance of the pipeline and was res­cued.

Three of the divers’ bod­ies were re­cov­ered on Feb­ru­ary 28, while Na­gas­sar’s was re­cov­ered the fol­low­ing day.

Cab­i­net ini­tial­ly ap­point­ed a five-mem­ber team to in­ves­ti­gate the in­ci­dent but scrapped the plan due to pub­lic crit­i­cism, which led to the with­draw­al of for­mer T&T En­er­gy Cham­ber chair­man Eu­gene Tiah.

In Ju­ly, the com­mis­sion is­sued a no­tice seek­ing state­ments from mem­bers of the pub­lic rel­e­vant to its terms of ref­er­ence, which in­cludes mak­ing find­ings on whether there are any grounds for crim­i­nal pro­ceed­ings and mak­ing rec­om­men­da­tions to pre­vent a re­cur­rence in the fu­ture.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com