Presidents of Chilean Chambers to Analyze Reform Options

On Monday morning, Alvaro Elizalde, the president of the Senate, and Raul Soto, the speaker of the Lower House, arrived at the headquarters of the Executive branch to meet with Chilean President Gabriel Boric and discuss how to give continuity to the constituent process.

Before arriving at the La Moneda Palace, Elizalde emphasized the importance of «complying with the mandates of the citizens,» thus referring to a new constituent process. He also mentioned that this possibility should be carried out with «humility.»

«President Boric asked us to start a dialogue in the Parliament that allows establishing an institutional path for a new constitutional process,» Elizalde said upon leaving the La Moneda meeting, in which he noted «the will to move forward.»

«We hope to move quickly in this process, listening to the different proposals made by political parties, banks, and civil organizations,» the Socialist senator said.

For his part, Soto said that «the only thing that matters is the Chileans’ superior interest and the country’s common good.» «We must not leave any room for a vacuum of power, institutional instability, or ungovernability that could eventually lead us to a crisis,» he added.

On Sept. 4, over 15 million Chileans attended a plebiscite to decide on a constitutional text generated by the Constituent Assembly. According to the electoral authorities, 61.86 percent of Chileans voted against such a text, while 38.14 percent of citizens voted in favor.

