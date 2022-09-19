President Weekes represents T&T at Queen’s funeral 

Entornointeligente.com /

Her Ex­cel­len­cy Paula-Mae Weekes ORTT, Pres­i­dent of the Re­pub­lic of Trinidad and To­ba­go, is among sev­er­al Heads of State of oth­er coun­tries at­tend­ing the State Fu­ner­al of Her Majesty Queen Eliz­a­beth II.

On Fri­day, Her Ex­cel­len­cy had trav­elled to Eng­land to at­tend Her Majesty’s State Fu­ner­al.

She was among the 500 world lead­ers and for­eign dig­ni­taries at a re­cep­tion held by King Charles III at Buck­ing­ham Palace, over the week­end.

In her of­fi­cial state­ment of­fer­ing con­do­lences on the pass­ing of the British Monarch, Her Ex­cel­len­cy had writ­ten:

«On be­half of the peo­ple of Trinidad and To­ba­go and on her own be­half, Her Ex­cel­len­cy Paula-Mae Weekes ORTT, Pres­i­dent of the Re­pub­lic of Trinidad and To­ba­go of­fers her deep­est con­do­lences to King Charles III, the rest of the Roy­al Fam­i­ly and the peo­ple of the Unit­ed King­dom on the death of their beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Eliz­a­beth II.

Queen Eliz­a­beth’s 70-year reign—the longest of any British monarch—was per­son­i­fied by hu­mil­i­ty, dig­ni­ty and ab­solute ded­i­ca­tion to du­ty, traits that are to be great­ly ad­mired.

May she rest in eter­nal peace.»

While Her Ex­cel­len­cy is abroad, Sen­a­tor the Ho­n­ourable Chris­tine Kan­ga­loo will act as Pres­i­dent. Pres­i­dent Weekes is sched­uled to re­turn to T&T on Tues­day, Sep­tem­ber 20.

