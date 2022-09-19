President Weekes represents T&T at Queen’s funeral 

Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes ORTT, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, is among several Heads of State of other countries attending the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
On Friday, Her Excellency had travelled to England to attend Her Majesty’s State Funeral.
She was among the 500 world leaders and foreign dignitaries at a reception held by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, over the weekend.
In her official statement offering condolences on the passing of the British Monarch, Her Excellency had written:
«On behalf of the people of Trinidad and Tobago and on her own behalf, Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes ORTT, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago offers her deepest condolences to King Charles III, the rest of the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of their beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign—the longest of any British monarch—was personified by humility, dignity and absolute dedication to duty, traits that are to be greatly admired.
May she rest in eternal peace.»
While Her Excellency is abroad, Senator the Honourable Christine Kangaloo will act as President. President Weekes is scheduled to return to T&T on Tuesday, September 20.
