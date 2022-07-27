President Savarin urges «watchful eye» on Monkeypox

Entornointeligente.com /

His Excellency, President Charles Savarin President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin is calling on the government to keep a «watchful eye» on Monkeypox.

He was speaking during the 2022/2023 national budget at the First Meeting of the Third Session of the Tenth Parliament on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO)has confirmed about 92 cases and 28 suspected cases of Monkeypox, with recent outbreaks reported in 12 countries where the disease is not typically found.

The outbreaks are unusual because they are occurring in countries where the virus is not endemic, and according to the WHO, more cases will likely be reported in the coming days as surveillance broadens.

The virus is endemic in some animal populations in a number of countries, leading to occasional outbreaks among local people and travelers. The recent outbreaks reported across 12 countries so far are atypical, as they are occurring in non-endemic countries.

«And now Mr. Speaker we have to keep a watchful eye on Monkeypox which was on the 23rd of July, 2022 declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization (WHO),» he said.

Monkeypox can result in death for 1 in 10 people who contract the disease based on observations in Africa, the Centers for Disease Control in the US has said.

Furthermore, he commended the Health Minister, Dr. Irving McIntyre for the extraordinary manner in which he has led and guided his ministry in managing this health crisis.

«I was indeed pleased with the recent initiative taken by that ministry to recognize and show appreciation of the staff of the Primary Healthcare Services, other critical healthcare professionals and cooperating ministries and units for the unwavering commitment demonstrated in managing the spread of Covid-19 here in Dominica,» he said.

Savarin continued, «No praise is too much for Dr. McIntyre and those frontline workers for their selfless service to our people and country.»

Meanwhile, Savarin mentioned that the Russian-Ukraine war has triggered enormous human suffering and hardship that will not be limited to Ukraine and Russia, but rather will be felt across the world, mindful of the globalized world in which we live.

«The Russian invasion of Ukraine started on February 24th, 2022 after almost 8 years of conflict between Ukrainian government forces…,» Savarin remarked.

He explained that the war continues to escalate and the consequences will be far reaching and catastrophic .

«The impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is likely to be felt well beyond Europe, to all parts of the globe including Latin America and the Caribbean, as the price of oil and commodity prices sky rocket, » Savarin noted.

He went on to state that Russia is the world’s largest exporter of wheat and the world’s third largest oil producer, with Ukraine being the 5th largest wheat exporter.

«Consequently, the export restrictions and sanctions imposed on Russia due to this conflict will significantly affect, not only the prices of those commodities, but of transport, shipping and electricity which will cascade throughout the global economy,» Savarin stated.

He added, «With national economies still recovering from the Covid-19 Pandemic, a rise in food prices, fuel and electricity could result in a further exacerbation of poverty and even hunger.»

