President Maduro Calls to Expand Venezuelan Export Capacity

Entornointeligente.com /

«Venezuela has exports that we want to place at a good price in the South American markets», he pointed out.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro called to strengthen the country’s export vocation towards Colombia and other Latin American nations.

RELATED:

Argentine Judge Dismisses 14 Emtrasur Crew Members

«We have just opened the border with Colombia for trade… We will have good surprises in the weeks to come and the time will come when we have the border totally open,» he said at the installation of the the 2022-2023 School Fair Expo.

«We are going towards the total opening of the border step by step… that is the agreement that we have reached with Colombian President Gustavo Petro,» Maduro added.

On Monday, Venezuela and Colombia reopened their land border to strengthen their relations of brotherhood and bilateral cooperation. In the workshops with Colombian officials, the Bolivarian government has disclosed the range of products and services that its country can place in international markets.

Venezuela at the UN: «After the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, trust was lost in the international community»

«What followed was imperialism and supremacism. We saw blood shed unnecessarily with impunity in Iraq, Yemen, Haiti, Somalia, Libya, & Syria, just to mention a few» pic.twitter.com/r2tPec7ufG

— Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) September 26, 2022 «With the border opening, Venezuela is different. It has exports that we want to place at a good price in the Colombian and South American markets», Maduro pointed out.

In order to take advantage of the new trade opportunities, the Venezuelan president asked his country’s businessmen to allocate a percentage of their output to international markets.

«With the support of the Bank of Venezuela, the Finance Ministry and other institutions, we are building the route so that all industries can export 20 or 30 percent of their products,» he said.

On Monday, #Colombia and #Venezuela officially reopened their common land border after seven years of closure. pic.twitter.com/VQPLLOFmpp

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 27, 2022

LINK ORIGINAL: Telesurtvi

Entornointeligente.com