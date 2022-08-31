President hurting as T&T celebrates 60 years of Independence

Entornointeligente.com /

As Trinidad and To­ba­go cel­e­brates the 60th an­niver­sary of its in­de­pen­dence to­day, the coun­try’s fu­ture is at a crit­i­cal cross­roads, Pres­i­dent Paula-Mae Weekes said in her in­de­pen­dence ad­dress to the na­tion last night.

De­scrib­ing the coun­try as rest­less, Pres­i­dent Weekes said the im­me­di­ate land­scape ap­pears to be that of a wilder­ness, with in­creas­ing­ly brazen an­i­mos­i­ty; ug­ly, di­vi­sive pol­i­tics; ram­pant un­em­ploy­ment, dis­tress­ing re­ports of child abuse and trou­bling pover­ty.

Pres­i­dent Weekes said there was a time when all Tri­nis could car­ry them­selves with un­bri­dled pride.

«There was a time, not too long ago, when as a na­tion, we were full of pride in our­selves, boast­ing an en­vi­able lit­er­a­cy rate and boom­ing in­dus­tries, a place where re­spect for oth­ers and of­fice was the de­fault po­si­tion and where in­tegri­ty, de­cen­cy and com­pas­sion were not un­fa­mil­iar— jus­ti­fi­ably the en­vy of our Caribbean neigh­bours. Not that we were with­out our prob­lems and is­sues; there has al­ways been law­break­ing, cor­rup­tion, so­ci­etal dys­func­tion and eth­nic di­vi­sion, but not to the ex­tremes that now ex­ist. For many years af­ter Sniper first sang ‘Por­trait of Trinidad’ in 1965, we cit­i­zens sang along lusti­ly, with­out hes­i­ta­tion or reser­va­tion,» she said.

She lament­ed that the re­al­i­ties of Trinidad and To­ba­go to­day, how­ev­er, were not what the ar­chi­tects of our in­de­pen­dence in­tend­ed.

«Those who have lived through all or most of this in­ter­ven­ing pe­ri­od would be jus­ti­fied in ask­ing —how­ev­er rhetor­i­cal­ly—how the France we get here? Mer­ci­ful­ly, this junc­tion al­so af­fords the na­tion the op­por­tu­ni­ty to look back at some of its for­mer ways—with a view to re­vis­it­ing the more salu­tary be­hav­iours and prac­tices which we may have un­wise­ly aban­doned,» the Pres­i­dent said in her ad­dress.

«The sig­nif­i­cant and won­der­ful thing about a cross­roads is it of­fers op­tions—a choice of paths for the on­ward jour­ney. The se­lec­tion must be made with ut­most care and cau­tion. Trinidad and To­ba­go des­per­ate­ly needs to find where the good way lies and walk in it, and we do not have a mo­ment to spare.»

The coun­try’s head of state called for hon­est in­tro­spec­tion by each and every cit­i­zen to re­turn the coun­try to some of the glo­ries of its past.

«As a peo­ple, we have had more than enough time to put aside child­ish things—our lais­sez-faire at­ti­tude, in­tol­er­ant view­points and per­spec­tives, ir­ra­tional con­spir­a­cy the­o­ries and ap­petite for the lat­est bac­cha­nal; to stop the blame game, so­cial me­dia char­ac­ter as­sas­si­na­tions, the point­less re­hash­ing of old grudges, none of which has yield­ed any re­sult oth­er than in­creas­ing bit­ter­ness and dis­af­fec­tion,» Pres­i­dent Weekes said.

«This is the point at which we must take up our pre­cious Georgie bun­dle of en­dur­ing and ad­mirable na­tion­al qual­i­ties and lega­cies—cre­ativ­i­ty, di­ver­si­ty, gen­eros­i­ty, re­silience, en­er­gy and pas­sion, among oth­ers—hoist it on our shoul­ders and set course for the fu­ture.

«To make Trinidad and To­ba­go a bet­ter place, each of us must look at our­selves and then make a change—a «Man in the Mir­ror» ap­proach. Our for­tunes can­not im­prove un­less we first take own­er­ship of our part in cre­at­ing the present malaise and make the nec­es­sary ad­just­ments to our think­ing, at­ti­tudes and be­hav­iour.»

Say­ing to­day would be a good day to set aside some time to en­vi­sion and man­i­fest our fu­ture, Pres­i­dent Weekes added, «Just imag­ine what we could achieve if, on their next work­ing day, what­ev­er their per­son­al cir­cum­stances, every pub­lic ser­vant, every jour­nal­ist, every po­lice of­fi­cer, every mem­ber of par­lia­ment, every CEPEP work­er, be­gan the day say­ing and mean­ing, «I am a cit­i­zen of Trinidad and To­ba­go. I have and I take di­rect re­spon­si­bil­i­ty for its af­fairs.» And went to their job with pur­pose, with pride, with in­tegri­ty, with dis­ci­pline, with­out cyn­i­cism, with­out hid­den agen­da, with­out skul­dug­gery, with­out par­ti­san­ship.»

