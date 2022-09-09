President bars Haitian ex-leader from entering country

Entornointeligente.com /

SANTO DOMINGO (AP):

The president of the Dominican Republic has barred Haiti’s former interim prime minister – who is now an aspiring presidential candidate – from entering the country, a move that further heightens tensions between two nations that share the island of Hispaniola.

The order against Claude Joseph that was signed on Wednesday by Dominican President Luis Abinader also bans 12 Haitian gang leaders from entering the country. It comes as Haiti is becoming increasingly unstable following the July 7, 2021 assassination of its president, Jovenel Moïse.

Joseph welcomed Abinader’s ban on Thursday.

«He ranks me as enemy No. 1 of the Dominican racists. It is not a sanction. It’s an honour. I receive it in the name of fathers Dessalines, Toussaint and Christophe,» he tweeted, referencing Haitian revolutionary heroes.

