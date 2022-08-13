Preserving the bond between Grenada and T&T

Entornointeligente.com /

The ug­ly in­ci­dent which saw Grena­da’s dou­ble world javelin cham­pi­on An­der­son Pe­ters be­ing beat­en and thrown over­board a boat by a group of Trinida­di­ans has caused a wave of con­tention be­tween Grena­da and Trinidad and To­ba­go.

The brawl, which oc­curred aboard the Har­bour Mas­ter, owned by a Trinida­di­an busi­ness­man, has led to wide­spread con­dem­na­tion in Grena­da and word com­ing from the fa­mous spice isle is that the in­ci­dent has an­gered or­di­nary Grena­di­ans, who are still cel­e­brat­ing Pe­ters’ re­cent ex­ploits at the World Cham­pi­onships and Com­mon­wealth Games. Ac­cord­ing to news re­ports com­ing out of Grena­da, cit­i­zens there are so en­raged at the at­tack on their cham­pi­on and sport­ing icon that they have even called for protests.

Top sport­ing bod­ies, the Grena­da Ath­let­ic As­so­ci­a­tion (GAA) and the lo­cal sport­ing club linked to An­der­son, the St David’s Track Blaz­ers (SDTB) Inc, have is­sued state­ments call­ing for a full in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to the in­ci­dent by the Roy­al Grena­da Po­lice Force (RGPF), whose of­fi­cers re­spond­ed quick­ly to the in­ci­dent aboard the boat on Wednes­day.

The al­leged beat­ing came a mere two days af­ter Pe­ters re­ceived a hero’s wel­come as he re­turned to Grena­da. Af­ter all, hav­ing se­cured a gold medal at the World Cham­pi­onships in the Unit­ed States, Pe­ters fol­lowed that up with a sil­ver at the Com­mon­wealth Games in Eng­land, so there was much to cel­e­brate.

The episode has al­so caught the at­ten­tion of Grena­da’s Prime Min­is­ter Dick­on Mitchell, prompt­ing him to is­sue a state­ment de­nounc­ing the vi­o­lent at­tack and call­ing for heal­ing. For­eign and Cari­com Af­fairs Min­is­ter Amery Browne al­so made a call to his Grena­da coun­ter­part, Min­is­ter for For­eign Af­fairs, Trade and Ex­port De­vel­op­ment Joseph An­dall, to ex­press re­gret at the in­ci­dent and to no doubt as­sure that it will in no way shake the strong ties be­tween the two coun­tries.

Aside from the phys­i­cal in­juries and emo­tion­al trau­ma sus­tained to Pe­ters, the fra­cas has served to cre­ate a deep di­vi­sion be­tween two Caribbean neigh­bours with long-stand­ing good re­la­tions.

Grena­da and T&T have en­joyed close ties over the decades, in­clud­ing in the cul­tur­al, eco­nom­ic, po­lit­i­cal and so­cial spheres.

In fact, the close­ness be­tween the two na­tions has been bol­stered by the ease of mi­gra­tion, which has led to many gen­er­a­tions of Tri­ni-Grena­di­ans or Grena­di­an-Trinida­di­ans in the two coun­tries.

This is why the Grena­di­an Prime Min­is­ter’s call for heal­ing must be heed­ed.

While the full de­tails about what led up to the brawl have not been re­leased, the law must take its course and those cul­pa­ble for com­mit­ting a crime or crimes ought to be held to ac­count.

The sever­i­ty of what took place aboard the ves­sel should not be ig­nored by Tri­nis and Grena­di­ans alike.

How­ev­er, years of strong re­la­tion­ships be­tween the two na­tions should not be so eas­i­ly sev­ered.

There should be room for diplo­mat­ic di­a­logue to nip any brew­ing an­i­mos­i­ty in the bud be­fore its spreads and cre­ates any frag­men­ta­tion in ties be­tween the two coun­tries. But it should not have to get that far if good sense pre­vails.

Grena­da and Trinidad and To­ba­go can ill-af­ford any dis­cord at a time when Cari­com coun­tries, and in­deed na­tions across the globe, are strength­en­ing con­nec­tions to nav­i­gate through the rav­ages of in­ci­dents like the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic and the fall­out from the Ukraine/Rus­sia war.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com