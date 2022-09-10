Pres beat Naps to take Tiger Tanks Cup

Presentation College, San Fernando got a perfect start to their campaign in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) by clinching the opening Tiger Tank Cup, defeating arch-rival Naparima College 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain, Couva n Friday, following a 1-1 tie in regulation time.
But coach Shawn Cooper, whose men were forced to soak up periods of unrelenting Naparima pressure, would have a lot of work to do if they are to claim more titles this season.
The game for many reasons drew an expected large turnout in Couva. For some, it was a moment to feed the starvation felt by having no football for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while for others, it was the restart of a rivalry between two teams that goes back many years.
Naparima, coached by former Queen’s Royal College (QRC) midfielder Travis Mulraine, looked the better team in the early moments with Josiah Bobb, Omari Campbell, Kanye Francis leading the attack amidst two groups of nervous players, despite their eagerness to take the football field after two years.
The match was just 14 minutes old when Bobb, the creator of early problems for the Presentation defenders, took the ball down the left flank and centred for the unmarked Campbell to connect from point blank range, but goalkeeper Kanye Lazarus somehow kept it out.
Presentation College, the defending champion team, was determined to defend their title and they defended stoutly at the back while launching their attacks in spurts.
In spite of their determination, however, the ‘Pres’ young men could do nothing when Campbell slipped the ball into the path of an unmarked Francis on top of the box, to calmly slot the ball beyond the onrushing Lazarus in the Presentation goal in the 23rd minute.
Nine minutes later, the generosity of Naparima custodian Dejon Collingwood proved costly for his team, as it earned Presentation the equalising item in the 32nd minute.
‘Pres’ defender Cody Cooper launched a long ball high in search of captain Caleb Boyce, who had been surrounded by some three ‘Naps’ defenders. However, with the ball seemingly heading into the comfortable arms of Collingwood, the custodian hesitated to hold on to the ball, allowing Boyce with a toe in to push the ball past him and into the goal for the equalising item before the half-time interval.
On the resumption, the teams could not break the deadlock.
Naparima, who enjoyed more of the chances, thought they could have won it when Josiah Cooper picked out substitute Israel Joseph with a left-side cross, but Joseph’s header crashed off the crossbar before bouncing to safety in the 79th minute.
At the end of regulation time, the teams went into an immediate penalty shoot-out to decide on the winner. Following four missed penalties at the start, ‘Pres’ got goals from Levi Jones, Cooper and Adah Barclay, while ‘Naps’ got goals from captain Omari Archer and Giovanni Mc Knight.
Tyrell Rajoon, who had the opportunity to level the scores at the shootout for Naparima, fired his effort against the upright before going out for the Presentation win.
Action in the SSFL will continue on Wednesday.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian