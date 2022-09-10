Pres beat Naps to take Tiger Tanks Cup

Entornointeligente.com /

Pre­sen­ta­tion Col­lege, San Fer­nan­do got a per­fect start to their cam­paign in the Sec­ondary Schools Foot­ball League (SS­FL) by clinch­ing the open­ing Tiger Tank Cup, de­feat­ing arch-ri­val Na­pari­ma Col­lege 3-2 in a penal­ty shoot-out at the Ato Boldon Sta­di­um in Bal­main, Cou­va n Friday, fol­low­ing a 1-1 tie in reg­u­la­tion time.

But coach Shawn Coop­er, whose men were forced to soak up pe­ri­ods of un­re­lent­ing Na­pari­ma pres­sure, would have a lot of work to do if they are to claim more ti­tles this sea­son.

The game for many rea­sons drew an ex­pect­ed large turnout in Cou­va. For some, it was a mo­ment to feed the star­va­tion felt by hav­ing no foot­ball for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic, while for oth­ers, it was the restart of a ri­val­ry be­tween two teams that goes back many years.

Na­pari­ma, coached by for­mer Queen’s Roy­al Col­lege (QRC) mid­field­er Travis Mul­raine, looked the bet­ter team in the ear­ly mo­ments with Josi­ah Bobb, Omari Camp­bell, Kanye Fran­cis lead­ing the at­tack amidst two groups of ner­vous play­ers, de­spite their ea­ger­ness to take the foot­ball field af­ter two years.

The match was just 14 min­utes old when Bobb, the cre­ator of ear­ly prob­lems for the Pre­sen­ta­tion de­fend­ers, took the ball down the left flank and cen­tred for the un­marked Camp­bell to con­nect from point blank range, but goal­keep­er Kanye Lazarus some­how kept it out.

Pre­sen­ta­tion Col­lege, the de­fend­ing cham­pi­on team, was de­ter­mined to de­fend their ti­tle and they de­fend­ed stout­ly at the back while launch­ing their at­tacks in spurts.

In spite of their de­ter­mi­na­tion, how­ev­er, the ‘Pres’ young men could do noth­ing when Camp­bell slipped the ball in­to the path of an un­marked Fran­cis on top of the box, to calm­ly slot the ball be­yond the on­rush­ing Lazarus in the Pre­sen­ta­tion goal in the 23rd minute.

Nine min­utes lat­er, the gen­eros­i­ty of Na­pari­ma cus­to­di­an De­jon Colling­wood proved cost­ly for his team, as it earned Pre­sen­ta­tion the equal­is­ing item in the 32nd minute.

‘Pres’ de­fend­er Cody Coop­er launched a long ball high in search of cap­tain Caleb Boyce, who had been sur­round­ed by some three ‘Naps’ de­fend­ers. How­ev­er, with the ball seem­ing­ly head­ing in­to the com­fort­able arms of Colling­wood, the cus­to­di­an hes­i­tat­ed to hold on to the ball, al­low­ing Boyce with a toe in to push the ball past him and in­to the goal for the equal­is­ing item be­fore the half-time in­ter­val.

On the re­sump­tion, the teams could not break the dead­lock.

Na­pari­ma, who en­joyed more of the chances, thought they could have won it when Josi­ah Coop­er picked out sub­sti­tute Is­rael Joseph with a left-side cross, but Joseph’s head­er crashed off the cross­bar be­fore bounc­ing to safe­ty in the 79th minute.

At the end of reg­u­la­tion time, the teams went in­to an im­me­di­ate penal­ty shoot-out to de­cide on the win­ner. Fol­low­ing four missed penal­ties at the start, ‘Pres’ got goals from Levi Jones, Coop­er and Adah Bar­clay, while ‘Naps’ got goals from cap­tain Omari Archer and Gio­van­ni Mc Knight.

Tyrell Ra­joon, who had the op­por­tu­ni­ty to lev­el the scores at the shootout for Na­pari­ma, fired his ef­fort against the up­right be­fore go­ing out for the Pre­sen­ta­tion win.

Ac­tion in the SS­FL will con­tin­ue on Wednes­day.

