Prentice on accepting 4 % wage increase: I did the right thing

Amalgamated Workers’ Union president Michael Prentice says he is unmoved by the comments being made about him by fellow labour leaders and is convinced he did «the right thing» for his members.
Prentice and his union accepted the Government’s 4 per cent wage increase offer on Monday, which left members of the trade union movement stunned and calling him a traitor to the movement.
Speaking with Guardian Media at his Port-of-Spain office yesterday, however, Prentice said he is now looking on at the level of animosity coming from his comrades.
«What we are paying very close attention to is that there is a level of hatred and animosity and a sense of bitterness that has evolved in the trade union movement,» he said.
Explaining why the AWU decided to accept the offer from the CPO, Prentice said his executive decided to look objectively at the situation as it relates to the workers the union represents.
«The executive of the Amalgamated Workers’ Union took a position as an executive and decided to engage the CPO and look for a way around the 4%, because it is obvious none of us wanted the 4% and I have said this openly, as I would have said it before…but we weighed all odds and we weighed all your options that is available to us. We seek outside intervention in terms of economists and so on, having discussions so that we will make an informed decision not only on behalf of us but on behalf of the wider working body… they are still working with 2013 salary and it appears that no one cares.»
He added, «This decision we took is one which we believe is just right and fair as it relates to the negotiation process. Negotiations have drifted away from free collective bargaining to decay that we could do without.»
But while Prentice has no regrets for agreeing to accept the Government’s offer, he said he is disappointed with the Joint Trade Union Movement.
«We would have had a meeting here yesterday (Monday) and we basically recognised coming out of the meeting, how the body felt about Amalgamated. And what is strange is that we were there from inception, the fight and the war that would have gone on to create the body, JTUM, and in less than a day, some of my colleagues would have put on the WhatsApp chat that I am a PNM general council member. It gets ugly, it gets dirty, it is something that lots of us in this fraternity would have liked not to happen.»
Prentice added that he will not stoop to «gutter» behaviour and will not be hounded.
«I am not here to bring down anyone, I will not do that. I don’t have time for that. If I have a responsibility as a trade union leader and with the executive for whom we work, as a body, I have plenty of work to be done and it cannot be that we will go down in the gutter.»
He added that he believes the AWU did the right thing for its members.
«I am if I am a traitor today, I have colleagues who are bigger traitors in this country because they jump like a grasshopper from one side of the fence to the other. I am determined to be resolute in the decision taken… I strongly believe with all conviction that the decision taken is absolutely the right one for the moment at this time.»
