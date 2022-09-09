Preliminary results of CXC CSEC May/June 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

Preliminary results of the May/June 2022 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate Examinations (CSEC) have been received in Grenada.

A total of 2,471 candidates were registered to write CXC (CSEC) examinations, of which 1,569) were female and 902 were males. Two thousand, three hundred and twenty-five (2,325) were candidates attending school, while 146 were private candidates.

There were 12,232 subject entries in 33 subject areas. Twenty-three (23) secondary schools, and 29 private centres participated in the examination. The largest entries were in Mathematics (1,655), English A (1,580), Social Studies (697), Principles of Business (676) and Information Technology (554).

The lowest entries were in Music (1), Industrial Technology Mechanical (8), Theatre Arts (32), and Religious Education (33), Additional Mathematics (53).

Table 1: Number of passes at each grade level.

NUMBER AT EACH GRADE LEVEL

I II III IV V VI Ungraded, Absent or Deferred 1,615 3,023 3,440 2,293 801 11 1,049 Overall, there were 1,615 Grade ones, 3,023 Grade twos, 3,440 Grade threes, 2,293 Grade fours, 801 Grade fives, 11 Grade sixes and 1,049 ungraded, absent or deferred.

The percentage pass rate (Grades I-III) in the examination was 76.3%, an increase of 4.6% compared with 71.7% in 2021. In 2020 the pass rate was 77.3%.

The subjects with the highest percentage pass were Theatre Arts (100%), Physical Education and Sport (97.76%), Industrial Technology Building (95.54%), Agricultural Science SA (94.96%), Industrial Technology Electrical (94.80%), Food, Nutrition and Health (94.37%), Family and Resource Management (92.71%), and Principles of Business (91.58%).

The subjects with the lowest percentage pass were Religious Education (32.26%), Mathematics (33.44%), French (39.66%), Spanish (53.33%), and Chemistry (59.93).

Performance in Mathematics declined by 1.54%, from 34.98% in 2021 to 33.44% in 2022. The percentage pass was 43.56% in 2020. Performance in English A, declined by 2.14% from 71.71% in 2021 to 69.57% in 2022. The percentage pass in 2020 was 82.65%.

There were 7 schools recording percentage pass rates of 80% or more.

Table 2: Comparison of percentage pass rate in Mathematics and English A

Subjects 2020 2021 2022 Grenada Region Grenada Region Grenada Region % Pass % Pass % Pass Mathematics 43.56 52 34.98 40.57 33.44 37 English A 82.65 82 71.71 73.39 69.57 70 The performance of students in both English A and Mathematics is below the regional performance. Two students achieved 13 Grade ones; two students obtained 12 Grade ones; three students achieved 11 Grade ones, and four students attained 10 Grade ones in the examination.

Performances in two of the pure sciences increased marginally in 2022. Performance in Biology and Physics increased by 1.55% and 0.4%, respectively. Chemistry decreased by 10.61%. Table 3 shows a comparison of the percentage pass rate in these areas for 2020, 2021 and 2022 against the region’s performance.

Table 3: Comparison of percentage pass rate in the pure Sciences in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Subjects 2020 2021 2022 Grenada Region Grenada Region Grenada Region % Pass % Pass % Pass Chemistry 64.65 62 70.54 61.68 59.93 59 Physics 84.01 75 69.38 66.38 70.93 64 Biology 83.54 79 88.83 74.07 89.23 78 Grenada’s performance continues to be better than the regional performance in all of the Pure Sciences.

NB: The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture has not yet received the preliminary slips for individual candidates from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC). Therefore, candidates will have to collect individual slips in the next week or two when they are received from the council. Candidates can continue to access their results electronically via the CXC Student Portal.

Note also that these results are preliminary and that CXC reserves the right to correct the information which will be confirmed on the final certificate.

