Preliminary Report Expected On Noxious Fumes At Hope Gardens

A preliminary report is expected on Wednesday on the cause of the noxious fumes which affected workers and visitors to the Hope Botanical Gardens in St. Andrew, last week. Hugh Porter, General Manager of the Nature Preservation Foundation, which operates Hope Gardens, has confirmed that a multi-agency investigation is now taking place. Reports were made recently of visitors to the attraction and workers complaining of feeling ill after inhaling fumes which were on the property. It was initially suggested that the cause was a chlorine leak from a neighbouring National Water Commission (NWC) treatment plant, but the company has denied that the fumes originated from its plant. Giving an update on the probe to RJR News Tuesday night, Mr. Porter said a comprehensive report is expected Wednesday following the intervention of the Ministry of Health, The Environmental Health Lab, the public health department and NEPA. He said that any action taken will depend on the findings of the report.

